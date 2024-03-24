Two days. 32 games. Just one upset? The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is complete. Let’s quickly rundown the results before giving closer attention to the first round’s most exciting developments.

On Friday, No. 1-seeds South Carolina and Texas won without issue, as did No. 2-seeds Ohio State and Stanford. Defending national champion and No. 3-seed LSU encountered a tougher test than expected from No. 14-seed Rice, while No. 3-seed Oregon State sprinted away from No. 14-seed Eastern Washington in the second quarter. Freshman Clara Strack filled in admirably for Elizabeth Kitley for No. 4-seed Virginia Tech, as the Hokies had no problem with No. 13-seed Marshall. No. 4-seed Kansas State fended off a fight from No. 13-seed Portland. No. 5-seeds Baylor and Colorado avoided upsets from No. 12-seeds Vanderbilt and Drake, respectively.

No. 6-seed Nebraska versus No. 11-seed Texas A&M did prove to be a late-night thriller, with the Huskers holding off a comeback effort from the Aggies. (That wasn’t the case in the other No. 6 seed-No. 11 seed matchup, as will be discussed below.) Against No. 10-seed Richmond, No. 7-seed Duke did the coming back. (The other No. 7 seed had a more exciting comeback.) In the games between the No. 8-seeds and No. 9-seeds, both of the No. 8-seeds, North Carolina and Alabama advanced.

Saturday saw all No. 1-, No. 2-, No. 3- and No. 4-seeds secure victories, with wins for Iowa, USC, Notre Dame, UConn, NC State, Indiana and Gonzaga. That means all top-four seeds—all teams that hosted their first-round game on their homecourt—advanced, and largely without any drama. Things held to form down the bracket as well. As Edwin Garcia predicted, the matchup between No. 12-seed FGCU and No. 5-seed Oklahoma went down to the wire, but a pair of late 3-point misses from the Eagles allowed the Sooners to escape. A fast start, stumble and Alissa Pili-powered second half was the story of No. 5-seed Utah’s win over No. 12-seed South Dakota State.

While No. 6-seed Tennessee put up a big number on No. 11-seed Green Bay, No. 6-seed Syracuse edged No. 11-seed Arizona in a closer contest. No. 7-seed Ole Miss pulled away from No. 10-seed Marquette late, as No. 7-seed Creighton had less trouble with No. 10-seed UNLV. No. 8-seed West Virginia separated from No. 9-seed Princeton in the second half. (The other No. 8 seed-No. 9 seed matchup provided a bit more spice.)

Wheelerin’ and dealin’

A 20-point second-half scorer, an 18-point comeback and 20 straight wins. Only big numbers explain No. 11-seed MTSU’s upset of No. 6-seed Louisville, 71-69.

After a rough first half, fifth-year senior guard Savannah Wheeler, the C-USA Player of the Year, was sensational, scoring 20 of her 22 points in the second half to lead the Blue Raiders to the comeback victory and the program’s first tournament win since 2007. Wheeler, who played all 40 minutes, found her scoring stride from all over the floor, hitting 3-pointers, draining midrangers, finishing tough drives and earning trips to the foul line.

The Blue Raiders also were boosted by 24 points from junior guard Jalynn Gregory, who, also playing 40 minutes, was 4-for-7 from 3 and 10-for-11 from the line. Junior center Anastasiia Boldyreva, the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, added an 11-point and 12-rebound double-double, along with three blocks. MTSU now meets the defending champs, taking on No. 3-seed LSU on the Lady Tigers’ homecourt on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (ABC).

On the other side, this is the first time that the Cardinals have exited the tournament in the first round since 2006, prior to the tenure of head coach Jeff Walz.

This Crooks can’t be caught

With a 33-point first quarter spurred by a spell of hot 3-point shooting, No. 10-seed Maryland appeared poised to extend their streak of first-round wins by outscoring No. 7-seed Iowa State, enjoying an advantage of 20 points in the first half. Then, Audi Crooks arrived on the tournament stage.

The 6-foot-3 freshman center was astoundingly, absurdly efficient—18-for-20 from the field—as she unleashed a career-high 40 points, helping the Cyclones complete the comeback and send the Terrapins to a rare first-round exit, 93-86. Needless to say, the undersized Terps could not contain Crooks, who showed off her purposeful and precise post game. She also cleaned the glass for the Cyclones, grabbing 12 boards, five of them of the offensive variety.

Iowa State (@CycloneWBB) with the COMEBACK win!



now let's talk.



Audi Crooks (@AudiCrooks) we would like a WORD.

40 Points

12 Rebounds

18/20 WHAT A STAT

2 Blocks pic.twitter.com/rZrQSqo8Y8 — WSLAM (@wslam) March 23, 2024

In addition to Crooks’ mastery, a 3-for-3 effort from behind the arc and 18 total points from senior guard Emily Ryan helped Iowa State advance to a second-round date with No. 2-seed Stanford on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Franklin’s fateful 3 forces OT

Since the calendar turned to February, Kansas has been one the nation’s better teams, finishing the season 9-2, with the losses coming to quality teams in Baylor and Texas. On Saturday, the confidence the Jayhawks have built up over their strong end to the season paid off, as No. 9-seed Kansas required a fourth-quarter comeback to take No. 8-seed Michigan to overtime, where the Jayhawks then prevailed, 81-72.

The basketball gods smiled on fifth-year senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, as her game-tying 3-pointer, hoisted with approximately 15 seconds remaining, danced around the rim before dropping in. Franklin finished the afternoon with a game-high 22 points, playing all but one minute. Kansas also benefitted from matching 15-point performances from senior guard Wyvette Mayberry and freshman guard S’Mya Nichols, while senior center Taiyanna Jackson added 14 points and eight rebounds. On Monday, Kansas will try their luck against No. 1-seed USC at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN).