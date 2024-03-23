Women’s basketball never stops, with much notable news and developments from across the wide world of women’s hoops from the past week.

Team USA vs. Team WNBA at 2024 All-Star Game

The 20th WNBA All-Star Game will feature Team USA and Team WNBA, with the members of the US women’s national basketball team who are selected as All-Stars taking on a team of the remaining players chosen as All-Stars. The game will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

This is the second time that the WNBA All-Star Game has adopted the Team USA vs. Team WNBA format. In 2021, the team of WNBA All-Stars defeated Team USA, 93-85, behind a MVP performance from Arike Ogunbowale.

The weekend’s other events will include the STARRY WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 19. WNBA Live, a two-day fan festival that will celebrate the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music and culture, will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center from July 19-20. Fans can find ticket information at wnbaexperiences.com.

Team USA in Group C at 2024 Games

On Tuesday, the groups were drawn for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Team USA is in Group C, along with Germany, Japan and Belgium.

The Germans are first-time Olympic participants, while the Japanese met the Americans in the gold medal game at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Team USA recently experienced the strength of the Belgian Cats, requiring a Breanna Stewart tip in at the buzzer to escape with a win at February’s FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Southside Flyers are 2023-24 WNBL champions

The WNBL Grand Final between the Perth Lynx and Southside Flyers extended to a third and deciding game, where the Flyers won in dominating fashion, 115-81. Seven Flyers scored in double figures, including Grand Final MVP Mercedes Russell, who posted a 13-point and 13-rebound double-double.

It was because of Russell that the Flyers forced a Game 3, as she followed a game-saving block with the game-winning bucket in the waning seconds of Game 2 to give Southside the 97-95 victory. In total, she had 18 points and 17 rebounds in the series’ second game. Former Dallas Wing Jasmine Dickey had a strong showing in Southside’s wins, scoring 19 points off the bench in both contests. The legendary Lauren Jackson also contributed to the Flyers’ championship quest, with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in Game 3.

The Lynx won Game 1 comfortably, with nine 3-pointers and 30 points from Amy Atwell leading to the 101-79 win. Aari McDonald contributed 15 points, 10 assists and five boards in Perth’s opening victory.

Lynx to retire Moore’s No. 23

On Aug. 24, Maya Moore’s No. 23 will be raised to the rafters of the Target Center, as, on Thursday, the Minnesota Lynx announced that the franchise will retire the jersey of the four-time WNBA champion and 2014 WNBA MVP. The Lynx already have retired the numbers of the other core members of Minnesota’s title teams: Lindsay Whalen (2019), Rebekkah Brunson (2022), Seimone Augustus (2022) and Sylvia Fowles (2023).

Miami’s Katie Meier retires

Congratulations to Katie Meier, who is retiring after 19 years as head coach at the University Miami. She leaves The U as the winningest head coach in Miami basketball history, with 362 victories. The 2011 AP National Coach of the Year, Meier guided the Hurricanes to 10 NCAA Tournaments, including to an Elite Eight appearance last year.

After 19 years at The U, the winningest head coach in Miami basketball history is announcing her retirement.



Meier will become a special adviser and ambassador for the athletic department. Before her 19 seasons in Coral Gables, she was the head coach at Charlotte for four seasons.

Sparks name Monjer team president

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Sparks announced that Christine Monjer has been hired as team president. Monjer, who previously headed business operations for the Las Vegas Aces, will, according to the team press release, “oversee business operations while working closely with the ownership group on implementing the organization’s strategic vision.”

On her opportunity with the Sparks, Monjer shared:

As I step into this role, I am eager to propel the Sparks brand authentically as women’s basketball continues to reach new audiences and increase viewership every year. Los Angeles is a city that is passionate about professional sports, and I’m committed to putting in the hard work to run a franchise that our fans, partners and players can be proud of.

A first-generation American of Cuban and Venezuelan descent, Monjer intends to serve the diverse communities in greater Los Angeles, saying:

As someone who always strives to be a champion for women and minorities, I really look forward to amplifying the work that the Sparks have done in diverse communities throughout the Southern California area. Basketball has the unique power to bring people together from all walks of life, and I hope to amplify that here in LA.

Rest in peace, Tricia McLean

Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Tricia McLean, who unexpectedly passed away on Monday after a medical emergency.

The 61-year-old McLean was CFO of the Seattle Storm, a position she had held since 2014. She joined the organization soon after the Force 10 ownership group purchased the team, originally hired as vice president of finance and human resources.