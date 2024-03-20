March Madness is here! It’s time to fill out brackets, bursting with hope, only to have them bust by the end of the first week of play.

Here at Swish Appeal, we’re sharing some of our brackets, along with takes that range from the measured to the mild to the hot.

Check out Edwin Garcia’s (perfect) bracket breakdown:

Click here to see Edwin’s bracket

Princeton will put on the slipper

Caitlin Clark? Incredible player and a no-brainer as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Iowa Hawkeyes? Consider me underwhelmed. I have them losing to the Princeton Tigers in the second round. I just don’t think the Hawkeyes are a truly great team, and while Clark could drag them to greatness, I’ve seen enough defeats to believe we’ll see them bow out early in the 2024 tourney.

The JuJu Watkins hype train is departing

This is likely the last moment you can claim to be an early adherent of the Church Of JuJu Watkins; after this month, even casuals will know who she is. Watkins might be the greatest freshman ever, and she is one of the best players in the women’s game already. But this March, she’ll be on the biggest stage in college basketball and will shine like the California Sun in the middle of the summer.

USC is no Cinderella. They are a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1986, when Cheryl Miller was playing for the Women of Troy. USC is embracing the chip on its shoulder with its “Don’t pick us” video hyping up its March Madness run.

USC might not want to be favored, but I’m taking them to make the Final Four and be in the title game—and you should, too!

Pac-12 represent!

The Pac-12 is all but over, as this will be the last time these teams still somewhat represent their conference. I’ve already put USC in the title game, but here are the other key players and teams from the lame-duck conference to keep an eye on.

Alissa Pili of the Utah Utes is an absolute bucket and has some of the best footwork in the NCAA. Watching her dominate the floor and be the nucleus of everything Utah does has been a joy this year. Although I have them out in the Sweet Sixteen, an even deeper run wouldn’t shock me.

When Jaylyn Sherrod gets hot, Colorado can beat anyone. They did just that in their first game of the season, beating LSU as Sherrod had 19 points. In a single-elimination competition, that’s just the kind of electrifying player you want on your side—one who can overwhelm even the best teams in the nation. Until they are eliminated, the Buffaloes will be dangerous.

Jaylyn Sherrod. Extra gear in transition. pic.twitter.com/tdqotFrwYz — Eric (@nemchocke) March 14, 2024

Cameron Brink is a great scorer and superb rim protector. With Stanford as a No. 2 seed, no one will be surprised by their success. The team that does eliminate them will have to play their best game of the season, as the Cardinal consistently have shined in, arguably, the best conference in the country. Until they are done, Stanford will be one of the favorites to win it all.

The most known unknown

Can you be undefeated and still underrated? If so, then the Gamecocks fit the bill. Despite being a scary 32-0 overall, the national conversation has trended toward Caitlin Clark and LSU. Now, to be fair, Clark and LSU were in the title game last year, so, of course, attention will be there. But at 32-0 and with two-time national champion Dawn Staley in charge, you’d think South Carolina would be the unequivocal team to beat.

Keep 'em coming because @dawnstaley and the whole coaching staff it!https://t.co/B4FagYPDFp pic.twitter.com/7y3T5rduWI — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 18, 2024

Certain talking heads may be focused on other noise, but it’s going to get really quiet when South Carolina dog walks the competition and cruises to the Final Four. I expect them to win it all in an exciting game versus USC. The Gamecocks will get it done and end a perfect season with an incredible title win in Cleveland.