Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball’s sprint of a season has reached the last lap.

The fourth and final week of Season 3 begins Wednesday, Mar. 20, with Allisha Gray (Gold), Odyssey Sims (Orange), Natasha Cloud (Blue) and Kierstan Bell (Purple) serving as captains.

Gray continues to command the leaderboard, claiming 5,667 points. With the purpose with which she has been playing, it’s hard to imagine her permitting Sims, Cloud, Bell or anyone else to challenge her for the crown. She also has drafted another solid squad to support her mission.

Here’s a look at the rosters and schedule for Week 4:

Team Gray (Gold)

Allisha Gray, Lexie Hull, Adut Bulgak, Grace Berger, Maddy Siegrist, Sequoia Holmes, Angel McCoughtry, Taj Cole, Akela Maize, Caliya Robinson

Allisha Gray’s squad is suited to amplify the aggressive play she’s shown throughout the AU season. While Gray leads AU in points earned via made 3-pointers, Maddy Siegrist, Lexie Hull, Sequoia Holmes and Adut Bulgak all are in the top 15, providing spacing for Gray’s forays to the basket. Siegrist also can provide supplementary scoring from 2-point range, as she ranks third overall in points from made 2-pointers. And, as proven by her game-winning tip in against Team Gray last week, Angel McCoughtry brings the veteran savvy required to win games on the margins.

Team Sims (Orange)

Odyssey Sims, Air Hearn, Rae Burrell, Laeticia Amihere, Ty Young, Isabelle Harrison, Essence Carson, Bashaara Graves, Destinee Walker, Whitney Knight

Team Sims features several players who have used AU to raise their stock. Air Hearn has shown off a scoring package worthy of a WNBA training camp invite, Rae Burrell looks primed to be a key contributor for the retooling Los Angeles Sparks and Laeticia Amihere is ready to make winning plays for the Atlanta Dream. But first, those players’ skills should put Sims’ squad in position for back-to-back perfect weeks. Another monster game from a healthy Isabelle Harrison also would be a treat!

always bringing positive energy to every room she walks in



the BIG guard, Air Hearn talks basketball, faith and rollercoasters #SignatureSeries x @FlagrantMag pic.twitter.com/i04Zn8cauJ — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) March 13, 2024

Team Cloud (Blue)

Natasha Cloud, Tiffany Mitchell, Kalani Brown, Lexie Brown, Teana Muldrow, Haley Jones, Danni McCray, Te’a Cooper, Suriya McGuire, Dorie Harrison

Natasha Cloud and Tiffany Mitchell should be a formidable duo, with Cloud driving and kicking to Mitchell for shots or slashes and scores. Cloud has accumulated the second-most points from assists this season, while Mitchell leads AU in points from made 2-pointers. Look for the Browns—Lexie and Kalani—to support Cloud and Mitchell, with Lexie bombing 3s and playing aggressive, perimeter D and Kalani cleaning up the glass and serving as a presence in the paint.

Team Bell (Purple)

Kierstan Bell, Kelsey Mitchell, Sydney Colson, Emily Engstler, Zia Cooke, Theresa Plaisance, Laurin Mincy, Ruthy Hebard, Rebecca Harris, MeMe Jackson

In her first week as captain, Kierstan Bell has compiled an intriguing squad with a mix of offensive juice, unheralded hustle and necessary pizzaz. Both Kelsey Mitchell and Zia Cooke can get hot from behind the arc, while Emily Engstler and Ruthy Hebard bring irrepressible effort. Engstler has established a new AU record for blocks in a season; she also leads AU in steals points. Then, Bell locked down the Syd-TP combo, as Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance are sure to provide all the vibes along with some outstanding play. And, of course, Bell herself will get buckets.

Game information

Wednesday, Mar. 20

Team Cloud vs. Team Sims, 6 p.m. ET (WNBA App/Bally Sports) Team Gray vs. Team Bell, 9 p.m. ET (WNBA App/Bally Sports)

Friday, Mar. 22

Team Bell vs. Team Sims, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Team Cloud vs. Team Gray, 9 p.m. ET (WNBA App/KTXA-TV Dallas)

Saturday, Mar. 23