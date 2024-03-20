Four storylines to follow in the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament

It’s that time of year again! With the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament about to tip-off, you’ve surely heard all about South Carolina’s undefeated season or Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking scoring, but the tournament is about far more than just one team or one player. There are countless storylines to follow every March, and while a comprehensive list would reach encyclopedic proportions, there are a handful of players you’ll definitely want to keep your eye on, and a few teams that may exceed—or fall short of—expectations.

Superstar: JuJu Watkins (USC Trojans)

Forget “she’s got next”—Watkins has right now. USC’s prized freshman took the NCAA by storm almost immediately, quickly ascending to stardom in non-conference play and solidifying herself as one of the country’s best players just a handful of games into USC’s Pac-12 schedule. Watkins finished her freshman campaign averaging 27 points per game (second among all Division I players) to go along with 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals. She’s already been named Freshman of the Year by The Athletic and ESPN, while the latter named her as an All-American and runner-up for Player of the Year—virtually unheard of for a freshman.

As Watkins has gone, so has USC. The Trojans won their first Pac-12 conference tournament in a decade and finished the regular season ranked as the country’s No. 3 team by the Associated Press, which is the program’s highest ranking since 1986.

Most impressively, USC earned a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and Watkins and her team certainly have a feasible path to the Final Four. The farther the Trojans go, the higher Watkins’ star will rise; as Swish Appeal’s Edwin Garcia puts it, she’s certain to deliver box-office performances throughout the tournament, so you’d better get your tickets now and enjoy the show, because it’s only just beginning.

Breakout Player: Madison Booker (Texas Longhorns)

The Longhorns were 12-0 when starting point guard Rori Harmon (14.1 points, 7.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game) went down with a season-ending ACL injury, costing Texas its best playmaker and on-ball defender. It looked to be a significant setback for the Longhorns, who have a lot of size on their roster and a fierce defense typical of a Vic Schaefer-coached team but perhaps not as much high-level guard play as the country’s best teams.

Texas got major contributions, however, from freshman forward Booker, who has lived up to her recruiting class ranking of No. 11. While Booker’s minutes fluctuated early in the season, she was excellent in Big 12 conference play, averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game—the latter figure especially crucial for Texas in the wake of Harmon’s injury.

One Big 12 Tournament championship and Most Outstanding Player award for Booker later, the Longhorns have earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team’s identity will continue to be defense-first, which, in a way, will emphasize her individual contributions on the other end of the court that much more. Booker is the Longhorns’ best source of offense, and she’ll get to prove it in front of a national audience.

Upset Alert: Virginia Tech Hokies

How healthy is Elizabeth Kitley?

No. 4 seed Virginia Tech’s NCAA Tournament prospects hinge almost entirely on the answer to that question. The three-time ACC Player of the Year suffered a knee injury late in the regular season and was held out of the conference tournament as a precautionary measure; Virginia Tech didn’t look the same without her, losing to Notre Dame by nearly 30 points, and it raises understandable concerns about how far the Hokies can make it in March if their star center can’t suit up.

Kitley was averaging a career-high 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, in addition to 2.1 blocks, when she got injured, and Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks will tell you that her impact on the Hokies goes beyond even those impressive numbers. One of the country’s most prolific post-up scorers, Kitley is the fulcrum of a patient and methodical Virginia Tech offense that excels at playing inside-out basketball, and we saw just how effective the Hokies can be in the halfcourt in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, when they made it all the way to the Final Four.

If Kitley can’t play, however, a significant part of that offense will be missing. While players like Georgia Amoore, Matilda Ekh and Cayla King will certainly bomb away from long range regardless of Kitley’s status, the quality of those shots will likely decrease without the 6-foot-6 center demanding attention from defenses on the interior. That will be of concern in Virginia Tech’s first-round matchup against No. 13 seed Marshall, which played at the fastest pace of any Division I team (80.4 possessions per 40 minutes; Her Hoop Stats); should the Hokies advance and get No. 5 seed Baylor in the second round, they’ll likely have an even tougher time. Brooks was mum on Kitley’s status as recently as this past weekend, so we’ll see if she’s healthy enough once the tournament rolls around.

Cinderella: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

FGCU has earned a reputation of being a tough first-round out as a lower seed—the program’s social media staff will be quick to remind you that the Eagles have won not one, not two, but three opening-round NCAA Tournament matchups as a No. 12 seed—and while the ASUN powerhouse lacks the size and interior presence to truly make a deep run this year, another early upset or two is plenty feasible.

This will never get old!



The Eagles are for the 7th straight year!!#Raining3s pic.twitter.com/wETT7C3Xth — FGCU Women's Basketball (@FGCU_WBB) March 17, 2024

Once again clocking in as a No. 12 seed, FGCU has lived up to its motto of “Raining Threes,” ranking second in Division I in 3-point attempt rate (43.5 percent). FGCU’s emphasis on outside shooting typically opens the floor up for efficient paint attempts, which is reflected in the Eagles’ 2-point shooting percentage (57.3 percent; fourth in Division I) and free throw rate (23.8 percent; leads Division I).

The question, of course, is whether this will work against the bigger, more athletic teams FGCU will face in the NCAA Tournament. No. 5 seed Oklahoma, which FGCU will play in the tournament’s opening round, plays at a fast pace (77.5 possessions per 40 minutes) and has not been a particularly strong defensive team in recent years, though the Sooners have been much-improved in that area (88.6 defensive rating) in 2023-24. The up-and-down game Oklahoma likes to play might benefit FGCU if the Eagles can get up enough 3-pointers to offset the Sooners’ advantage on the glass.

Should FGCU advance, the winner of No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Fairfield would be next. While the Hoosiers would certainly be favored in such a matchup, they could be on upset watch against Fairfield if center Mackenzie Holmes, who injured her knee in early March and played very sparingly in the Big Ten Tournament, is limited. In either case, the Eagles’ high-variance offensive approach will make them a lower-seeded team that none of the tournament favorites will want to play.