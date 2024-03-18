Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball is in the books. Team Sims had the best week, winning all three of their matchups. Allisha Gray still tops the leaderboard with 5,667 points, sitting comfortably in front of Odyssey Sims, who has 4,812 points.

Here's a recap of the week's action:

Team Cloud over Team Mitchell, 105-101

This was a certified AU classic. The game went into overtime, and Isabelle Harrison had a five-point run of her own—including a dagger 3-pointer—to put Team Cloud up for good. Those five points were part of a 41-point night for Harrison.

Team Mitchell got a monster performance from Zia Cooke, who had 32 points but couldn't convert on some shots and free throws in the final 90 seconds of overtime to pull off the win.

Team Sims over Team Gray, 106-105

AU action this week started with a classic; somehow, this game raised the stakes even higher. Team Sims beat Team Gray in a one-point game that essentially was even from the jump.

Kelsey Mitchell made an AU-record eight 3-pointers in the defeat, and Gray did more than enough to help, adding 38 points of her own. Unfortunately for Team Gray, Team Sims had a bit more juice, with the triple-headed monster of Kierstan Bell, Air Hearn and Sims chipping in a combined 65 points. In the closing seconds, Angel McCoughtry converted a tip in to give Team Sims the narrow win.

Team Sims over Team Cloud, 101-90

Air Hearn needs to be in a WNBA camp this spring. pic.twitter.com/qDUc6IejKr — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) March 16, 2024

Team Sims kept the good times rolling, besting Team Cloud 101-90. They won thanks to Bell's stellar 24-point game on 60 percent shooting. Team Cloud got a good effort from Rae Burell, who led the team with 27 points.

Team Gray over Team Mitchell, 112-102

Both teams entered the game at 0-1 on the week, and Team Gray came out on top, 112-102. Gray is definitely WNBA season ready, evidenced by another monster game. This time, she had 42 points. There is still time left in the AU season, but Gray has been at the top from the jump and shows no signs of conceding that spot.

Team Sims over Team Mitchell, 116-79

Historic win ✅



Team Sims sets a Single-Game scoring record with a 116 point performance #AUProHoops | @WNBA App pic.twitter.com/TjwYbef5oL — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) March 17, 2024

Sims completed the sweep with a dominant win against Team Mitchell, the biggest blowout of the week. Team Sims had a balanced attack yet again, and Mitchell’s side showed little resistance in the loss.

Team Cloud over Team Gray, 91-87

The week's final game was a doozy, with Team Cloud edging out Team Gray by just four points. Gray stayed hot, scoring 36 points, but it wasn't enough as Team Cloud hit their free throws in crunch time to keep Team Gray at bay.