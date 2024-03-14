Week 2 of Season 3 of Athletes Unlimited saw the debut of Team Cloud, while Allisha Gray has stayed at the top of the leaderboard. Week 3 tips off on Thursday, Mar. 14, with Gray, Tiffany Mitchell, Natasha Cloud and Odyssey Sims captaining the four teams. Let’s take a look at the rosters and schedule for Week 3.

Team Gray (Gold)

Allisha Gray, Kelsey Mitchell, Emily Engstler, Sydney Colson, Theresa Plaisance, Haley Jones, Te’a Cooper, Akela Maize, Whitney Knight, Taj Cole

Gray has stayed at the top of the AU leaderboard since Week 1. She currently has 3,679 points, with only Natasha Cloud within striking distance with 3,225. Her team will be tough to beat with big guards like Haley Jones and veterans like Sydney Colson at the helm.

Team Cloud (Orange)

Natasha Cloud, Isabelle Harrison, Lexie Brown, Rae Burrell, Laeticia Amihere, Ruthy Hebard, Laurin Mincy, Suriya McGuire, Dorie Harrison, Bashaara Graves

A great debut from Team Cloud going 2-1 last week, and with Cloud sitting right behind Gray on the leaderboard. The competition between the two captains and teams will be intriguing. Lexie Brown was the Mover of the Week last week, jumping up 15 spots up the leaderboard. It’ll be interesting to see if he she can replicate that success in Week 3.

.@Lexiebrown is the Mover of Week Two, jumping 15 spots up the leaderboard with career-high performances



https://t.co/KncEdrGzZM pic.twitter.com/sraTvN8cPv — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) March 13, 2024

Team Mitchell (Blue)

Tiffany Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Adut Bulgak, Grace Berger, Maddy Siegrist, Zia Cooke, Essence Carson, Danni McCray, Caliya Robinson, Rebecca Harris

Can Team Mitchell have a bounce back week? To do that, I think the three key players are Tiffany Mitchell, Maddy Siegrist and Zia Cooke. If all three can combine for 65 or more points, that would be enough to cause plenty of problems for most AU opponents and lead to winning games.

Zia Cooke went OFF on Saturday



▫️ 22 pts

▫️ 7 reb

▫️ MVP 1 #AUProHoops x @zia_cooke pic.twitter.com/q7GtIaKWUd — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) March 11, 2024

Team Sims (Purple)

Odyssey Sims, Kierstan Bell, Air Hearn, Kalani Brown, Ty Young, Teana Muldrow, Sequoia Holmes, Angel McCoughtry, Destinee Walker, MeMe Jackson

Can Team Sims get back into this? I think they need a big week to put Sims back in the leaderboard race; she’s at a big deficit right now. To get that done, look for Sims to get buckets and Kalani Brown to clean up the glass.

Odyssey Sims SETTING THE PACE for her team #AUProSports | @WNBA App pic.twitter.com/DRKgOzU0B4 — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) March 10, 2024

Game information

Thursday, Mar. 14

Team Mitchell vs. Team Cloud, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Team Gray vs. Team Sims, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, Mar. 16

Team Sims vs. Team Cloud, 3 p.m. ET (WNBA App/Bally Sports) Team Mitchell vs. Team Gray, 6 p.m. ET (WNBA App/Bally Sports)

Sunday, Mar. 17