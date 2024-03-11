Week 2 of Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball is complete. Team Cloud and Team Gray came out victorious, winning two of their three matchups. Allisha Gray tops the leaderboard with 3,679 points, although Natasha Cloud isn’t far behind with 3,225 points.

Here’s a recap of this week’s action:

Team Mitchell over Team Cloud, 101-95

Team Mitchell controlled the entire game, jumping out to an 18-6 lead and never looking back. Captain Tiffany Mitchell and Maddy Siegrist were dominant, scoring a combined 57 points. Team Cloud got their leader scoring 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to close that early deficit or make a run late.

Hot start for the captain @TiffMitch25 hits the first three of Week 2

Team Gray over Team Sims, 87-86

Did someone order a 40-piece? Odyssey Sims went off in this one, scoring 40 points in 40 minutes. Unfortunately for her team, it wasn’t enough as Team Gray rallied back in the fourth and squeaked out the victory thanks to a couple of late free throws by Kalani Brown.

free throw queen @kalanibrown21 wins it for Team Gray

Team Sims over Team Mitchell, 99-95

Teams Sims had a more balanced attack in their game versus Team Mitchell, with four players scoring 16 or more points. They used that variety to help them earn their first W of the week. Midway through the fourth, Team Sims went on a run to create separation and held on to that advantage advantage, winning by two possessions.

Team Cloud over Team Gray, 93-90

This was a back-and-forth affair and a tight matchup between both squads. In the final minute of the game, both teams exchanged baskets. But Team Cloud was able to hold onto their lead and close the game out, with their captain scoring the last three free throws to seal the win. Lexie Brown led all scorers with 27 points.

Team Cloud over Team Sims, 93-85

Team Cloud loves scoring 93 points. They did it again versus Teams Sims and won back-to-back games. Brown stayed hot, dropping 22 points and leading her team to victory. For Team Sims, Kierstan Bell matched Brown bucket for bucket, also scoring 22 points.

Team Gray over Team Mitchell, 115-108

The final game of the week was Team Gray against Team Mitchell, with Gray’s squad pulling it out and winning 115-108 to end the week 2-1. Team Mitchell’s dynamic duo of Siegrist and Mitchell went off again, scoring a combined 46 points. But it wasn’t enough, as Team Gray got a big game from Rae Burrell, who scored 28 points to help her team secure the win.

Upcoming action

We have our four captains ready to go: Allisha Gray (Gold), Natasha Cloud (Orange), Tiffany Mitchell (Blue) and Odyssey Sims (Purple). Week 3 begins on Thursday, Mar. 14.