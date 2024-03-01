We have just a handful of weeks left of WCBA action, but the league never settles or sleeps. Recently, Azurá Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks joined Xinjiang to help the team during the final stretch.

There are many reasons players in the WNBA flock to China and other overseas leagues during the offseason. Two main reasons: the financial opportunity and the basketball opportunity. For Stevens, who averaged 26 minutes per game for the Sparks last year, it’s likely a combination of the two. Some cash always helps, but the chance to play meaningful minutes against professional players should keep her in game shape and give her the reps she needs to hit the ground running once the WNBA season begins in May.

Han aiming for WNBA return

The opportunity to play for her country and shine is a big reason Han Xu plays in the WCBA, and she aims for even more opportunities to showcase her skills and get picked up by a WNBA team.

Xu suited up for the New York Liberty in 2023, but saw limited opportunities due to a foot injury she suffered in the Asia Cup, which cut her season short. She is playing for Sichuan and averaging 16.4 points per game. In a recent interview, she discussed her desire to play in the WNBA during this upcoming season.

I'm so happy to hear Han Xu reiterate in an interview by People Magazine that she wants to play in the WNBA this coming season!



Full Interview in Chinese: https://t.co/qDF4bEnmO2 https://t.co/wveivf5OMJ — Chinese Women's Hoop Show (@YifengLi) February 26, 2024

Bigs are always needed in the league and if Xu continues demonstrate dominance and, most importantly, health, it’s very likely we will see her playing again in the States sooner rather than later.

While Stevens getting reps and Xu shinning are bright spots, it’s not all peachy for WNBA players in the WCBA.

ONO gets into a squabble

The Connecticut Sun’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa got into a squabble with an opponent and was suspended for one game due to the altercation.

What happened leading to the altercation: https://t.co/MyVdO0h05Q pic.twitter.com/TdJu5Dn1k8 — Chinese Women's Hoop Show (@YifengLi) February 28, 2024

For Guangdong, ONO has been a positive, averaging 18.1 points and having multiple 20-plus point performances. The altercation and bubbling of emotions happens and, while no one wants to see it, it is nothing too concerning as ONO has demonstrated good behavior during her professional career.

WNBA players in the WCBA is here to stay

The number of WNBA players participating in the WCBA grew considerably over the course of the season, and its likely something we will see more and more. The NBA has played preseason games in China before and its clear the country has a huge appetite for basketball. In addition to Stevens, Xu and ONO, WNBA favorites Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Teaira McCowan, Cheyenne Parker and Jonquel Jones have hooped in the WCBA this season.

More opportunities for women to showcase their talent and get paid well for doing so are encouraged and, hopefully, these players take this momentum and turn it into great WNBA seasons in 2024.