Although WNBA free agency signings and trades are stealing the headlines, here’s the other big news from women’s basketball:

Baylor to retire BG’s 42

On Monday, Baylor announced that Brittney Griner’s No. 42 jersey will be raised to the rafters of Foster Pavilion on Feb. 18, when the Bears host Texas Tech.

Griner’s collegiate career (2009-13) is unquestionably worthy of a jersey retirement. During her time in Waco, she led the Bears to two Final Fours, including a perfect 40-0 season and national championship as a junior in 2012. Her 748 career blocks remain the NCAA’s all-time mark, while her 3,283 career points are the fifth-most in women’s college basketball history.

Her time is NOW! Ready to have @brittneygriner 42 in Foster https://t.co/hKaDSldrub — Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) January 29, 2024

In response to the forthcoming honor, Griner released the following statement:

I’m honored to return home to Baylor and celebrate where so much of my journey started. I’m grateful to Coach Nicki [Collen] and the entire Baylor community and am looking forward to the opportunity to be back on campus, spend time with the team and have my family beside me to share in this incredible moment. Sic ‘em Bears.

No. 42 is heading to the rafters in Waco this February pic.twitter.com/Rgsoi7wonk — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) January 29, 2024

Jess Smith named president of WNBA Golden State

On Tuesday, WNBA Golden State named Jess Smith the franchise’s president.

The Bay’s @WNBA team has a President.



Welcome Jess Smith pic.twitter.com/4A1XMPRsC1 — WNBA Golden State (@wnbagoldenstate) January 30, 2024

For the last four years, Smith has served as head of revenue of the NWSL’s Angel City FC. In total, she has 18 years of experience in professional sports, including with the MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes, NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and MLB’s Oakland A’s.

WoSo has developed so beautifully, and for the newest WNBA team to grab Jess Smith and her experience developing women’s sports is a game changer! — Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) January 30, 2024

Speaking to ESPN, Smith said of her opportunity and intention:

I do believe that with my expertise coming from being probably the most successful commercial women’s brand in the world within sport, coupled with what the Warriors have built, and then all of us being connected to the Bay Area and willing to bring that together, that it will be unstoppable.

She further asserted:

It’s about of course being respectful to the incredible history and work that’s been done to date, and yet being relentless in the fact that it’s not good enough. The growth mindset of when we do great, we’re also going to think that’s not good enough, and then we’re going to do better, and we’re going to think that’s not good enough. Just the mindset of wanting more and more and knowing we’re capable of doing that together.

Finalizing the details for AU Season 3

Season 3 of Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball is fast approaching, with tip off scheduled for Feb. 29 in Dallas. A final list of 40 athletes are slated to compete, with the Atlanta Dream’s Haley Jones and Los Angeles Sparks’ Rae Burrell among the latest additions to the roster.

Briann January, Chasity Melvin, Karima Christmas-Kelly will join Seimone Augustus as facilitators, with Danielle Viglione, an assistant coach with the Sparks, serving as the Player Development Coordinator.

Meet the 2024 #AUProHoops facilitators! @seimoneaugustus returns for her second season while Brian January, @chasitymelvin and @RimaC13 join the league for their first season in the role.



Note: @Dviglione13 will serve as the player development coordinator pic.twitter.com/K97lWmtvPH — Savanna Collins (@savannaecollins) January 30, 2024

And, all the action from the four-week AU competition will be available to stream on the WNBA app.

It's go time. Watch WNBA stars take the court for high-stakes pro ball action. Catch select Athletes Unlimited games, free on the WNBA app, starting February 29.



Read the full release to learn more: https://t.co/ui8FZTPGIO pic.twitter.com/oHgTMQqrXF — WNBA (@WNBA) January 30, 2024

Happy Black History Month

The sport of women’s basketball would not be what it has been, is and will be without Black women, from those hooping on the court to those coaching from the sidelines to those covering the action through various mediums.

Ppl want “polish” until AAVE, clothing styles, gestures, etc… rise to mainstream popularity. 1st: clothing. I’ve seen way too many people come for coaches, media, etc…for their wardrobe (which FULLY covers them). The history of over-sexualization of Black women has BEEN toxic. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) February 3, 2024

I can’t tell you how many times people have insulted & MISINTERPRETED myself and my colleagues for being innovative, delivering stories in our voices, our way. People reject what they can’t (and refuse to) understand…until a more digestible deliverer comes around. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) February 3, 2024

I beg, PLEASE explore the implicit bias you carry when you see Black women in sports, Black women in media, Black women period. You often hear us talk about the weight we carry; it’s not fictional, it’s felt. The weight of proving the world wrong. The weight of persisting DESPITE — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) February 3, 2024