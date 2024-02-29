Three of the four EuroLeague Women best-of-three quarterfinals series are going to a decisive third and final game. Villeneuve-d’Ascq LM, Beretta Famila Schio and Casademont Zaragoza extended their series, while Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding advanced to the Final Four.

Villeneuve-d’Ascq LM (1-1) vs. DVTK HUN-Therm (1-1), 63-59

These two clubs have provided the most exciting series of the quarterfinals, with lead changes and scoring streaks galore. DVTK won the first quarter 21-8 behind an awesome performance by Darcee Garbin, who had nine points (3-for-4 from 3), three rebounds, a block and a steal during the period. The second quarter was a totally different story, with Villeneuve-d’Ascq’s Kennedy Burke scoring eight points, getting two assists and two steals, and her team winning the second 10 minutes of the game 25-13. The score at the half was 34-33 for the Hungarians. In the third quarter, however, DVTK made just one-third of their shot attempts and the French team got a humble lead, making the contest a two possession game—until Kennedy Burke put her team up by seven with a 3-pointer.

Every time the French had the chance to completely run away with the game, they missed their shots, yet they also managed to pull away each time DVTK threatened to tie the game. With a minute to go, a big shot by Janelle Salaün gave Villeneuve-d’Ascq a 60-59 advantage. The 6-foot-1 French forward made another big shot, and, following a steal by teammate Kariata Diaby, got fouled, made two free throws and finished the game with 24 points. The 22-year-old proved that she belongs at the top of this year’s WNBA Draft class. Diaby finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kennedy Burke had 18 points. As for DVTK, Garbin was the only player who shot over 40 percent while attempting more than one shot from the floor. The teams will meet again in Hungary next week to decide which squad will make it to the semi-finals.

Beretta Famila Schio (1-1) vs. ZVVZ USK Praha (1-1), 73-61

Valériane Ayayi isn’t the first player that comes to mind when talking about ZVVZ Praha, but she was the one who set the tone for the Czech champions, scoring nine points in the first quarter. Schio didn’t have a leader; instead, they played great team basketball and, in the second quarter, started building a lead by making defensive stops and draining close to half of their shot attempts. Praha, playing at full force with Nyara Sabally back in the lineup, converted around 37 percent of their shots. At halftime, the score was 39-32 for the Italians.

After the break, Praha tied the game, but then Dorka Juhász delivered an interior defense masterclass, blocking shots or forcing misses. She gave her team some second chances thanks to her rebounds. With her teammates continuing to score, Schio entered the fourth quarter up by 13. They eventually won the game by 12 points, 73-61, mostly thanks to their long-distance shooting; Schio converted 46 percent as a team, with Robyn Parks going 3-for-6 and Giorgia Sottana finishing 3-for-4 from behind the arc.

Casademont Zaragoza (1-1) vs. Çukurova Basketbol Mersin (1-1), 57-56

Despite the close score, this was another game ultimately won with 3-point shooting. While Mersin’s shooting was more accurate overall (38 percent to 31 percent), Zaragoza shot better from long distance (38 percent to 24 percent). The first three quarters were rather slow, with Zaragoza controlling the pace and Mersin’s frustrations mounting, as they were missing shots and losing the ball (18 turnovers in total).

But then came the fourth quarter and, suddenly, the game became really exciting. Zaragoza opened up the last 10 minutes up by four, then increased their lead to nine points. Mersin then started playing more aggressively, following the lead of Stephanie Mavunga. During one play, she rebounded the ball on the opposing basket and kicked it out to Kahleah Copper, who drained a 3 and reduced Zaragoza’s lead to two points, 55-53. With a minute left in the game and the score 57-55, Copper drew a foul and went to the line. She missed the first, got the second and it was a one-point game. On the next play, Copper drove to the basket, but was blocked by Leonie Fiebich. The German’s second block of the day wasn’t particularly beautiful, but it was effective, as it kept the score 57-56. With nine seconds left, Copper got the rebound after Christelle Diallo missed her shot. With no timeouts left, Mersin was on the fastbreak. Marina Mabrey got double teamed, passed to Olivia Epoupa, who passed to Maria Araújo. With a bit over one second to go, she shot from 3, but the ball bounced off the front of the rim. Zaragoza won by one point, 57-56.

Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding (2-0) vs. Perfumerias Avenida (0-2), 73-67

The fans in Salamanca are really passionate about their basketball team. Throughout the whole game, they were loud and enthusiastic, supporting their team in a battle against the favorites of not only the series, but the whole competition. Emma Meesseman is still absent, so the hope for an upset was justified. And until the halftime break, it looked like we might see Fenerbahçe lose, with Avenida up 36-30 and Sika Koné making the most of the space in the paint. She would finish the game with 12 points and seven rebounds. After the break, though, Fenerbahçe stepped up on both ends of the floor, outscoring Avenida 22-6 by playing aggressively, as exactly half of their points came from free throws.

That part of the game provided two highlight-worthy plays from the defending champions. Yvonne Anderson went coast to coast, finishing with a layup after stealing the ball. Kayla McBride then scored a beautiful floater with two defenders in her face. At one point, the Turkish champs were up by 17 points. But just when it seemed their lead was safe, Avenida started bombing 3s, reducing the lead to four points. However, with only 22 seconds left in the game, there was too little time to beat a team as experienced and established as Fenerbahçe. Despite putting up a fight in both games, Avenida is out of the competition. Napheesa Collier had 14 points and four rebounds, Yvonne Anderson had game-high 15 points and Kayla McBride finished up with 12 points and five turnovers.