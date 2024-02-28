The NCAA is heating up, the WNBA is months away, and, now, Athletes Unlimited is about to get underway, with the action beginning on Thursday, Feb. 29.

For the uninitiated or those that need a refresher, here's a rundown of how AU works:

How teams are drafted

Unlike traditional teams that remain the same outside of trades and cuts, the rosters of the four AU teams will drastically change from week to week. After the last game of every week, the top four point scorers (more on the scoring system below) will be named team captains. Each captain will be assigned a team color based on their standing: No. 1 Gold, No. 2 Orange, No. 3 Blue and No. 4 Purple.

Team captains can consult with anyone they want prior to the draft, including any AU staffer, former coaches and/or teammates. Each week during the draft, every captain will be allowed up to two minutes per pick. Once a player is selected, their captain may consult them for further decisions. Once all 40 players have been selected for a team, it will be time to prepare for the upcoming slate of games.

The captains for Week 1 are Odyssey Sims (Gold), Allisha Gray (Orange), Lexie Hull (Blue) and Kelsey Mitchell (Purple). The captains selected their teams on Monday afternoon, and they are:

Team Sims (Gold)

Odyssey Sims Kierstan Bell Lexie Brown Kalani Brown Rae Burrell Te’a Cooper Bashaara Graves Sequoia Holmes Angel McCoughtry Whitney Knight

Team Gray (Orange)

Allisha Gray Tiffany Mitchell Natasha Cloud Adut Bulgak Emily Engstler Sydney Colson Teana Muldrow Dest Walker Caliya Robinson Rebecca Harris

Team Hull (Blue)

Lexie Hull Ruthy Hebard Haley Jones Theresa Plaisance Grace Berger Essence Carson Laurin Mincy Danni McCray Meme Jackson Isabelle Harrison

Team Mitchell (Purple)

Kelsey Mitchell Air Hearn Zia Cooke Laeticia Amihere Maddy Siegrist Ty Young Akela Maize Suriya McGuire Taj Cole Dorie Harrison

How scoring works

AU doesn't use a traditional scoring system; instead, team win points, game MVP points, individual stat points are awarded. Players also can have points deducted for negative plays.

Win points are all about the team's performance. They are accumulated during both individual quarters and overall game wins. Each quarter is worth +60 points and overall games are worth +180 points. If a quarter is tied, the points roll over to the subsequent quarter.

After each game, the players and members of The Unlimited Club will vote for players who they feel had standout performances. These game MVP points will be added to the player's individual total. MVP 1 earns +90 points, MVP 2 receives +60 points and MVP 3 gets +30 points.

For individual stats, players will earn points based on their performance. An assist, steal or block is worth 10 points. Drawing a personal or shooting foul is worth four points, drawing an offensive foul is worth eight points and securing a defensive rebound is worth five points. Both offensive rebounds and made free throws are worth points. Every made 2-pointer is worth 20 points and a made 3-pointer is worth 30 points.

Players can also lose points for certain actions, such as committing fouls, turning over the ball or missing a shot. A shooting, personal or other foul deducts eight points, while an offensive foul committed deducts 16 points. A turnover, missed free throw, missed 2-point shot and missed 3-pointer all result in a deduction of 10 points.

For example, if a player has six made 2-pointers, two made 3-pointers, one missed 3, two missed 2-pointers, two made free throws and draws a shooting foul, they would be awarded 174 points.

Six made 2-pointers (+20 points per 2-pointer) = +120 Two made 3-pointers (+30 points per 3-pointer) = +60 One missed 3-pointer = -10 Two missed 2-pointers (-10 points per miss) = -20 Two made free throws (+10 per free throw) = +20 One shooting foul drawn = +4 120 + 60 – 10 – 20 + 20 + 4 = 174 points

Yes, it can seem a bit wacky and wonky, but, after a game or two, it becomes easy to understand how the scoring system rewards good plays and properly penalizes players for mistakes.

If a game is tied and heads to overtime, teams will play a five-minute overtime. If the game remains tied, teams will play to seven points. The first team to score seven points or more will secure the team win. In overtime, no player earns individual points and there are no additional win points are to be earned; the win points roll over from the fourth quarter.

Week 1 schedule

Thursday, Feb. 29

Team Harrison vs. Team Gray (6 p.m. ET, WNBA App) Team Sims vs. Team Hull (9 p.m. ET, WNBA App)

Saturday, Mar. 2

Team Hull vs. Team Gray (3 p.m. ET, WNBA App/Bally Sports) Team Harrison vs. Team Sims (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Sunday, Mar. 3

Team Hull vs. Team Harrison (3 p.m. ET, WNBA App/Bally Sports) Team Gray vs. Team Sims (6 p.m. ET, WNBA App)

Where and how to watch

All games will be played at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, TX and 18 of the 24 total games will be available to stream through the WNBA App. The other six games will be available through ESPN+. Eleven games will be broadcast on Bally Sports regional sports networks and the Bally Sports app.

Players to watch

AU is a great way for players like Zia Cooke and Ruthy Hebard to get some much-needed reps leading up to their WNBA season. Lexie Brown has mentioned how AU helped her prepare for the WNBA season; we'll likely hear similar stories from this year's class.

Lexie Brown on how AU aided her WNBA career: "I wasn’t out of the league, but I was not going to get re-signed by Chicago. I was in a gray area of my career. I decided to come to AU, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my basketball career." (Q: @ClassicJpow) — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) February 27, 2024

Who will be this year's breakout player? Someone who is being overlooked and will take their moments in AU and turn it into a role in the W? Odyssey Sims is a player to keep an eye on. She currently does not have a contract for the 2024 WNBA season, but she can come in and show that she still has much to give to this sport, just like Sydney Colson did.

Syd Colson said she was out of the league before joining @AUProSports, and said she wouldn't be playing for the Aces now without it. "AU changed my basketball trajectory." (Q: @ClassicJpow) — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) February 27, 2024

Regardless of what happens and who ultimately wins, AU will be a fun appetizer for the WNBA season, giving us a preview of what these players will look like throughout the 2024 season. So, let's tune in to some professional women's basketball in the state of Texas for the next few weeks.