There haven’t been many surprises in the 2024 EuroLeague Women playoffs thus far, with each of the four favored clubs winning their respective games at home last week. Defending EuroLeague Women champions Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding defeated Perfumerias Avenida in a high-scoring thriller while ZVVZ USK Praha cruised past Beretta Famila Schio; elsewhere, DVTK HUN-Therm earned a comeback against Villeneuve-d’Ascq LM and Çukurova Basketbol Mersin made a statement against Casademont Zaragoza.

The quarterfinals series now shift to the home courts of the underdogs, each of whom will need to win this Wednesday to keep their playoff hopes alive in this best-of-three format.

If last week’s games are any indication of how the rest of the quarterfinals will go, we’re in for another exciting day of basketball. Clubs like Mersin and Praha both looked excellent in their respective opening games, while the series between DVTK and Villeneuve-d’Ascq still looks like it can go either way. And can anyone beat Fenerbahçe? Tune into the action on FIBA’s EuroLeague Women YouTube channel to find out!

Wednesday, February 28

DVTK HUN-Therm (1-0) vs. Villeneuve-d’Ascq LM (0-1)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palacium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France How to watch: FIBA YouTube live stream Notable players: Kaila Charles, Darcee Garbin, Réka Lelik, Nina Aho (DVTK HUN-Therm); Kennedy Burke, Kamiah Smalls, Shavonte Zellous, Bethy Mununga, Kariata Diaby (Villeneuve-d’Ascq LM) Matchup details: DVTK was down by as many as 17 points to Villeneuve-d’Ascq in Game 1, but ended up winning by double-figures thanks to an uncharacsterically strong offensive performance (66.2 points per game during group play). Charles was named EuroLeague Women Player of the Week after leading her team with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Villeneuve-d’Ascq can ill afford to shoot as poorly as it did in Game 1 (5-for-23 on 3-pointers) again, with Smalls and Mununga in particular need of bounce-back performances this week. The French club also left a good amount of points at the free throw line in its playoff opener, shooting 11-for-18; DVTK is likely going to have the advantage on the boards, so Villeneuve-d’Ascq will need to play in a higher-scoring game this week if it’s going to stay alive.

ZVVZ USK Praha (1-0) vs. Beretta Famila Schio (0-1)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palazzetto Livio Romare in Schio, Italy How to watch: FIBA YouTube live stream Notable players: Ezi Magbegor, Nyara Sabally, Maite Cazorla, Maria Conde, Valériane Ayayi (ZVVZ USK Praha); Dorka Juhász, Arella Guirantes, Robyn Parks, Jasmine Keys (Beretta Famila Schio) Matchup details: Praha’s victory over Schio last week was the most lopsided of the four opening-round matchups, with Group B’s top seed getting off to a 25-8 first-quarter start and never relinquishing that lead. Granted, Schio shot very poorly from the field (33.8 percent) and attempted only eight free throws, but Praha’s trademark defense had a lot to do with that. The Czech club was equally effective on the other end of the court, assisting on 26 of its 29 made baskets and hitting 12 3-pointers. This is certainly looking like a mismatch, especially if Juhász (3-for-12 shooting in Game 1) doesn’t meet the challenge presented by Praha’s frontcourt.

Çukurova Basketbol Mersin (1-0) vs. Casademont Zaragoza (0-1)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pabellón Príncipe Felipe in Zaragoza, Spain How to watch: FIBA YouTube live stream Notable players: Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey, Stephanie Mavunga, Olivia Epoupa (Çukurova Basketbol Mersin); Leonie Fiebich, Khayla Pointer, Tanaya Atkinson, Aleksa Gulbe (Casademont Zaragoza) Matchup details: Mersin may have been debuting two new players in Copper and Mavunga, but the Turkish club looked remarkably well-organized in Game 1, winning every quarter and forcing 20 Zaragoza turnovers. For Zaragoza, this is simply not a formula for victory, especially considering the significant difference in offensive talent between the two clubs; Copper and Mabrey combined to score 46 points in Game 1. Copper alone attempted more free throws than Zaragoza as a team, and the Spanish club can’t afford to give them any extra opportunities. Right now, Mersin looks like a club with championship-caliber firepower, and Zaragoza will need to come up with an answer quickly on its home court.

Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding (1-0) vs. Perfumerias Avenida (0-1)