2024 WNBA post-free agency power rankings: It’s still Aces over everybody

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Although a lot has changed during the WNBA’s 2024 free agency period, the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces remain the league’s best team.

By Cat Ariail
2023 WNBA Playoffs - Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
Plenty more celebrating appears ahead for Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces.
Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA’s free agency period appears to be mostly done. Outside an assortment of additional training camp deals and April’s 2024 WNBA Draft, the roster of the W’s 12 teams are settling. So, after a free agency period that saw several significant moves, where does each team stand in the first edition of Swish Appeal’s 2024 power rankings?

1. Las Vegas Aces

It would have taken a lot for any team to take the top perch from the back-to-back champions. Not only did no team make moves that clearly pushed them above Vegas, but, as Edwin Garcia argues the Aces are, yet again, even better.

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker has returned to supplement the Aces’ core in their quest for a three-peat.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2. New York Liberty

After shaking the league last offseason, the Liberty mostly stood pat and are running it back, as Chelsea Leite writes. Although things are not yet official, both Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jonquel are expected to re-sign with New York. However, the Liberty’s depth has taken a hit, with Marine Johannès set to miss the 2024 season due to national team obligations.

Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty
With no major offseason additions, can last year’s newcomers—Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones—carry the Liberty to a championship?
Photo by Michelle Farsi/Michelle Farsi

3. Seattle Storm

The Storm, arguably, added the two most-coveted unrestricted free agents, with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike joining Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor to form a potential super team in Seattle. But do the Storm have enough reliable, veteran depth?

Phoenix Mercury v Seattle Storm
With Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith, do the Storm have the WNBA’s best backcourt?
Photo by Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images

4. Connecticut Sun

Have we again disrespCTed the Sun? Although it’s worth questioning if the 2024 supporting cast Connecticut has assembled around their core of Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones is better than the 2023 version, no one will be shocked when—some way, somehow—the Sun again exceed expectations.

Los Angeles Sparks v Connecticut Sun
Will Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and the Sun again defy the doubters?
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

5. Phoenix Mercury

Although we’re still awaiting official confirmation of Brittney Griner’s return, the Mercury’s new leadership made the most surprising, and possibly successful, moves of the free agency period, giving Griner and Diana Taurasi a playoff-caliber supporting cast through the signing of Natasha Cloud, a sign and trade for Rebecca Allen and an out-of-nowhere trade for Kahleah Copper.

WNBA Finals - Game One - Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury
Rivals in the 2021 WNBA Finals, Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner are set to chase a title as teammates in Phoenix.
Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images

6. Dallas Wings

The Wings had a quiet free agency period, making, as Edwin described it, the “no-brainer” retention of Satou Sabally while also re-signing Kalani Brown. On the surface, the un-splashy strategy makes sense, allowing Dallas to build on successful 2023 season through internal development. But in a league where several teams made big swings to improve their championship prospects, did Dallas fall behind by choosing continuity over change?

Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings
Despite a lack a major offseason additions, can Dallas’ Big 3 of Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally establish the Wings as contenders?
Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

7. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta reinforced the team around Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, adding a dual-threat point guard in Jordin Canada, an experienced, Hall-of-Fame post presence in Tina Charles and a certified bucket getter in Aerial Powers. Add in the return of Nia Coffey and the Dream sport a top seven that should allow them to find competitive consistency.

Phoenix Mercury v Atlanta Dream
Back in the WNBA, Tina Charles could form an offensively potent frontcourt with Cheyenne Parker.
Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

8. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx swiftly snagged Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith from the crumbling Sky. If both build on their career-best 2023 seasons, they will amplify the burgeoning star duo of Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller. The return of Bridget Carleton and acquisition of Natisha Hiedeman round out Minnesota’s rotation with plus shooting. But, as Eric Nemchock suggests, the Lynx still need more to complete their team.

Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky
It will be fun to see a two-woman game develop between Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier for the Lynx.
Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

9. Indiana Fever

Waiting for Caitlin Clark to trade Iowa’s cornfields for those of Indiana, the Fever opted against an aggressive offseason, instead looking to improve the team’s shooting and spacing with the additions of Katie Lou Samuelson and Damiris Dantas. However, Indiana’s upside will be most determined by how good Aliyah Boston is in year two, what Clark can do in year one and how well their mostly still-young supporting cast develops around the highly-anticipated duo.

South Carolina v Iowa
Indiana is waiting to see both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in Fever jerseys.
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

10. Washington Mystics

As Josh Felton asserts, Elena Delle Donne’s decision to sit out the 2024 season threw a wrench into Washington’s plans. Nevertheless, the Mystics’ decision to core Delle Donne, rather than Natasha Cloud, puzzles, especially since reporting suggested Delle Donne intended to depart DC. In the end, Washington lost Cloud and Delle Donne for nothing. While a team built around an Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes could have promise, the Mystics needed to make more than marginal free agent additions.

Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics
Have we seen Elena Delle Donne in a Washington Mystics jersey for the last time?
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

11. Los Angeles Sparks

As Edwin has emphasized in his coverage, LA sports is about glitz, glamour and glory. Stars are expected to win titles wearing purple and gold. Well, Nneka Ogwumike is gone, leaving the Sparks star-less and far from championship contention. Instead, Los Angeles is a team of solid, serviceable role players who will struggle compete with the league’s star-filled squad. A pair of 2024 lottery picks should give the LA faithful hope for brighter days.

Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm
Can the newly-extended Lexie Brown and the star-less Sparks surprise in 2024?
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

12. Chicago Sky

When she took the Sky job, new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said she intended to “stir things up.” Well, it looks like Spoon might need a Kitchen Aid because she has more stirring to do than expected, with the Sky losing three key 2023 contributors in Kahleah Copper, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith. Yet, Zachary Draves has found reasons for optimism. Additionally, Chicago did well to snag the No. 3 pick in a potentially-stacked 2024 WNBA Draft from Phoenix in exchange for Copper.

Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky
Dana Evans should receive every opportunity to shine for the Sky in 2024.
Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

