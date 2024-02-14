The WNBA’s free agency period appears to be mostly done. Outside an assortment of additional training camp deals and April’s 2024 WNBA Draft, the roster of the W’s 12 teams are settling. So, after a free agency period that saw several significant moves, where does each team stand in the first edition of Swish Appeal’s 2024 power rankings?

1. Las Vegas Aces

It would have taken a lot for any team to take the top perch from the back-to-back champions. Not only did no team make moves that clearly pushed them above Vegas, but, as Edwin Garcia argues the Aces are, yet again, even better.

2. New York Liberty

After shaking the league last offseason, the Liberty mostly stood pat and are running it back, as Chelsea Leite writes. Although things are not yet official, both Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jonquel are expected to re-sign with New York. However, the Liberty’s depth has taken a hit, with Marine Johannès set to miss the 2024 season due to national team obligations.

3. Seattle Storm

The Storm, arguably, added the two most-coveted unrestricted free agents, with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike joining Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor to form a potential super team in Seattle. But do the Storm have enough reliable, veteran depth?

4. Connecticut Sun

Have we again disrespCTed the Sun? Although it’s worth questioning if the 2024 supporting cast Connecticut has assembled around their core of Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones is better than the 2023 version, no one will be shocked when—some way, somehow—the Sun again exceed expectations.

5. Phoenix Mercury

Although we’re still awaiting official confirmation of Brittney Griner’s return, the Mercury’s new leadership made the most surprising, and possibly successful, moves of the free agency period, giving Griner and Diana Taurasi a playoff-caliber supporting cast through the signing of Natasha Cloud, a sign and trade for Rebecca Allen and an out-of-nowhere trade for Kahleah Copper.

6. Dallas Wings

The Wings had a quiet free agency period, making, as Edwin described it, the “no-brainer” retention of Satou Sabally while also re-signing Kalani Brown. On the surface, the un-splashy strategy makes sense, allowing Dallas to build on successful 2023 season through internal development. But in a league where several teams made big swings to improve their championship prospects, did Dallas fall behind by choosing continuity over change?

7. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta reinforced the team around Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, adding a dual-threat point guard in Jordin Canada, an experienced, Hall-of-Fame post presence in Tina Charles and a certified bucket getter in Aerial Powers. Add in the return of Nia Coffey and the Dream sport a top seven that should allow them to find competitive consistency.

8. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx swiftly snagged Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith from the crumbling Sky. If both build on their career-best 2023 seasons, they will amplify the burgeoning star duo of Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller. The return of Bridget Carleton and acquisition of Natisha Hiedeman round out Minnesota’s rotation with plus shooting. But, as Eric Nemchock suggests, the Lynx still need more to complete their team.

9. Indiana Fever

Waiting for Caitlin Clark to trade Iowa’s cornfields for those of Indiana, the Fever opted against an aggressive offseason, instead looking to improve the team’s shooting and spacing with the additions of Katie Lou Samuelson and Damiris Dantas. However, Indiana’s upside will be most determined by how good Aliyah Boston is in year two, what Clark can do in year one and how well their mostly still-young supporting cast develops around the highly-anticipated duo.

10. Washington Mystics

As Josh Felton asserts, Elena Delle Donne’s decision to sit out the 2024 season threw a wrench into Washington’s plans. Nevertheless, the Mystics’ decision to core Delle Donne, rather than Natasha Cloud, puzzles, especially since reporting suggested Delle Donne intended to depart DC. In the end, Washington lost Cloud and Delle Donne for nothing. While a team built around an Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes could have promise, the Mystics needed to make more than marginal free agent additions.

11. Los Angeles Sparks

As Edwin has emphasized in his coverage, LA sports is about glitz, glamour and glory. Stars are expected to win titles wearing purple and gold. Well, Nneka Ogwumike is gone, leaving the Sparks star-less and far from championship contention. Instead, Los Angeles is a team of solid, serviceable role players who will struggle compete with the league’s star-filled squad. A pair of 2024 lottery picks should give the LA faithful hope for brighter days.

12. Chicago Sky

When she took the Sky job, new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said she intended to “stir things up.” Well, it looks like Spoon might need a Kitchen Aid because she has more stirring to do than expected, with the Sky losing three key 2023 contributors in Kahleah Copper, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith. Yet, Zachary Draves has found reasons for optimism. Additionally, Chicago did well to snag the No. 3 pick in a potentially-stacked 2024 WNBA Draft from Phoenix in exchange for Copper.