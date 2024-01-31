 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN announces live, one-hour “WNBA Free Agency Special” on Feb. 1

On Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 will air a live, one-hour “WNBA Free Agency Special.”

By Cat Ariail
2023 WNBA Finals - Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty
ESPN 2 will air a live, one-hour “WNBA Free Agency Special” on Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.
Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

On Tuesday, our Chelsea Leite called for major networks to invest in high-quality coverage of the WNBA, especially during the newsy free agency period.

Well, maybe ESPN listened.

In a step forward, ESPN 2 will air a live, one-hour WNBA Free Agency Special at 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 1. Familiar ESPN women’s hoops personalities and analysts LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe and Rebecca Lobo will be featured, in addition to the excellent NCAAW and WNBA reporter Alexa Philippou.

Between now and then, be sure to stay up to date on all the latest free agency news here.

Also, take a look back at what the Swish Appeal staff thought all 12 WNBA teams might do during free agency.

