ESPN announces live, one-hour “WNBA Free Agency Special” on Feb. 1

On Tuesday, our Chelsea Leite called for major networks to invest in high-quality coverage of the WNBA, especially during the newsy free agency period.

Well, maybe ESPN listened.

In a step forward, ESPN 2 will air a live, one-hour WNBA Free Agency Special at 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 1. Familiar ESPN women’s hoops personalities and analysts LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe and Rebecca Lobo will be featured, in addition to the excellent NCAAW and WNBA reporter Alexa Philippou.

