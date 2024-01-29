 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 WNBA Free Agency: Layshia Clarendon expected back with Sparks, while Alanna Smith will join Lynx

Keep up with the latest rumors, rumblings, signings and trades from around the WNBA.

By Cat Ariail
Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty
After a successful season in LA, Layshia Clarendon is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Sparks.
Here’s what’s happened so far in WNBA free agency:

Holmes signs training camp contract with Storm

Sutton signs training camp contract with Mercury

Clarendon to return to Sparks

Brown intends to re-sign with Wings

Lynx, Smith expected to agree to deal

What’s next for Nneka?

Kuier, Rupert to skip 2024 season

Will Sparks trade cored Canada?

Fagbenle, Caldwell sign training camp contracts with Fever

