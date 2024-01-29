Here’s what’s happened so far in WNBA free agency:
Holmes signs training camp contract with Storm
Signed ✅@JoynerH24 is BACK in the Emerald City ⛈️— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) January 29, 2024
Sutton signs training camp contract with Mercury
Sug Sutton accepting her qualifying offer is a BIG salary saver for the Mercury.— Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) January 27, 2024
Clarendon to return to Sparks
Layshia Clarendon is expected to sign a 2-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Sparks, sources confirm to @Winsidr— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 27, 2024
The Sparks were 14-10 with Clarendon in the lineup- averaging 11 pts, 3.5 apg, while shooting a career-best 46% from the 3pt line in 24 games.
Brown intends to re-sign with Wings
Per sources, Kalani Brown’s deal to return to the @DallasWings is for multiple years. This after reportedly turning down higher offers in order to return.— Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 27, 2024
Contracts can be signed starting Thursday, Feb 1.
News of Brown’s return first reported by @Khristina @GrlsTlkSportsTV
Lynx, Smith expected to agree to deal
BREAKING: Alanna Smith is planning to sign with the Minnesota Lynx on a two-year deal, her agent @SammyWSIG of @sigsports tells ESPN.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 26, 2024
The former MIP candidate enters her 6th WNBA season coming off a career year in Chicago, where she averaged 9.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG & 1.3 BPG
What’s next for Nneka?
Since the league’s free agent negotiating window opened on Sunday, Ogwumike has taken meetings with the Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky, sources said. She intends to meet with the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty before making a decision on her next team.…— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 24, 2024
Kuier, Rupert to skip 2024 season
Iliana Rupert will sit out the upcoming WNBA season to focus on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.— Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) January 24, 2024
Will Sparks trade cored Canada?
SOURCES: The core designation of Jordin Canada will most likely result in a sign and trade situation where Canada and the Sparks work to find her next organization. https://t.co/VrOAM0EWnH— Andraya Carter (@Andraya_Carter) January 20, 2024
Fagbenle, Caldwell sign training camp contracts with Fever
ICYMI: The Indiana Fever signed center Temi Fagbenle to a training camp contract.— Ashlee Woods ✨ (@ashleemwoods) January 19, 2024
Fagbenle was selected in the third round of the 2016 WNBA draft by Minnesota. In 2019, Fagbenle averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 15 minutes. @Winsidr
Per release, the Indiana Fever announce they have signed Maya Caldwell to a training camp contract.— Blake (@blakesilverman) January 29, 2024
Caldwell returned to Indiana in 2023 after being drafted by the Fever in 2021. She appeared in 30 games and started one game in 2023.@Winsidr
