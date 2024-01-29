Here’s what’s happened so far in WNBA free agency:
Mercury making big move for Copper
BREAKING: The Chicago Sky is trading Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for players and draft pick compensation, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV.— Khristina Williams (@Khristina) February 6, 2024
Multiple league sources tell @TheNextHoops that the @PhoenixMercury are close to a deal to acquire Kahleah Copper from the @chicagosky. A huge addition pairing Copper with the Philly product @T_Cloud4. #WNBA #WNBAFreeAgency More here @lockedonwbb : https://t.co/r3qQuzZ37x— Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) February 6, 2024
Diamond returning to Chi-Town
SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND https://t.co/WBYlGuYFwh pic.twitter.com/QiFoHUvY1W— Gal Pal Sports (@GalPalSports) February 5, 2024
Nneka decides to join Jewell, Sky-Digg in Seattle
Chiney Ogwumike has just announced on NBA Today that her sister Nneka Ogwumike is heading to the Seattle Storm. @Winsidr— Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) February 5, 2024
Ogwumike’s deal with Seattle is for one year, sources told ESPN.— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 5, 2024
The former LA Sparks star chose the Storm after a whirlwind free agency tour in which she met with the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty. https://t.co/SIj6VogheP
Breezy makes it official with Sun, while DB is expected to re-sign
Today’s forecast: Sunny and Breezy ☀️— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) February 5, 2024
Welcome back, @_bjones18 pic.twitter.com/CWxZpslLRG
Brionna Jones has re-signed with the Connecticut Sun on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Jones has spent all seven seasons with the Sun, and averaged a career-best 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over 13 games last season before an Achilles tendon rupture on June 20.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 5, 2024
DeWanna Bonner has agreed to to return to the Connecticut Sun, multiple sources familiar with her plans have told @TheNextHoops. A vital part of Connecticut's offseason was retaining Bonner. #WNBAFreeAgency— Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) February 5, 2024
Milić expected to skip 2024, while Zandalasini eyes return
According to sources, RFA forward Nikolina Milić plans to sit out the 2024 #WNBA season.— Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) February 4, 2024
Milić played for the MN #Lynx from 2022-23 averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over 70 games.
Milić could still entertain WNBA offers but it's looking like she will sit out the 2024 year.
Cecilia Zandalasini reportedly has interest in returning to the Minnesota #Lynx in 2024, last playing for the Lynx in 2018.— Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) February 3, 2024
In my latest at @canishoopus, I look at what we could expect from the 28-year-old Italian forward if she does return to Minnesota. https://t.co/DvFn7VUHwb
Aces, Mercury issue training camp contracts
The Las Vegas Aces signed Kamaria McDaniel, who last played for Michigan State in 2022-23, to a training camp contract.@Winsidr— Blake (@blakesilverman) February 4, 2024
The @PhoenixMercury have signed former UConn standout Christyn Williams to a training camp deal. #WNBA #WNBATwitter #ValleyTogether @TheNextHoops— Jesse Morrison (@morrscode_) February 3, 2024
Sun, Mercury make Allen, Jefferson swap
TRADE ALERT— WNBA (@WNBA) February 3, 2024
The @ConnecticutSun trade the contract of Rebecca Allen via sign-and-trade to the @PhoenixMercury in exchange for the player contract of Moriah Jefferson#WNBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/OkvmNIfnDt
TRADE: Phoenix has sent G Moriah Jefferson to Connecticut in exchange for F Rebecca Allen. Jefferson can “impact the game with her speed, quickness and playmaking," Sun coach Stephanie White said. Allen brings "elite shooting, versatility and length,” Mercury GM Nick U’Ren said— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 3, 2024
Sun sign Astou
Per WNBA Transactions:— Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) February 3, 2024
- Connecticut Sun signed Astou Ndour-Fallhttps://t.co/P3GJUhjr9y
LA adds Billings, training camp players
This Bruin is coming home!— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) February 2, 2024
Welcome to Los Angeles, @moniquebillings! https://t.co/oX33BQ0wqP pic.twitter.com/WPBbaOTuLD
Signed on the dotted line. ✍️— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) February 2, 2024
Welcome to LA, @TMikesell23! pic.twitter.com/i9jnEmYE35
International love!— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) February 2, 2024
Welcome to the team, Virág Kiss! pic.twitter.com/RZ4GWIzC6s
Sun, Lynx announce training camp signings
Coming in HOT— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) February 2, 2024
See you soon @swiesebaby24 @Legend_Hooper @_naannna pic.twitter.com/fwKJ7S11B5
see you soon. pic.twitter.com/eizZYrphFV— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) February 2, 2024
Sparks keep Lay, Rae
A veteran presence on & off the court.— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) February 1, 2024
The Sparks have re-signed Layshia Clarendon! https://t.co/jYtdmLuQwf pic.twitter.com/kWlDFl1veD
That Rae of sunshine is staying in LA! ☀️— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) February 1, 2024
The Sparks have re-signed Rae Burrell! https://t.co/jYtdmLuQwf pic.twitter.com/lMFHPwTFhw
Liberty make training camp invites
The Liberty has signed Okako Adika, Ivana Dojkić, Leonie Fiebich & Stephanie Mawuli to training camp contracts. ✍️— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) February 1, 2024
Welcome to NY! pic.twitter.com/zPn3muxeXW
DiDi to the DMV
Bringing a style of her own to the DMV ♀️— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) February 1, 2024
Welcome, @Deauzya‼️
https://t.co/JDwUc0dDlP pic.twitter.com/3d8ksjlcms
Dream add Charles, retain Coffey
Welcome to the Dream @tina31charles! #DoItForTheDream— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) February 1, 2024
- https://t.co/XWFcE33r2l pic.twitter.com/L8DeWW9343
The @AtlantaDream have re-signed 2017 #5 overall draft pick, Nia Coffey#WNBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/seWz62vsLD— WNBA (@WNBA) February 1, 2024
JC to ATL, Aari to LA
It isn’t finalized, but @howardmegdal reports that Jordin Canada is close to heading to the Atlanta Dream. Excellent move for Dan Padover if they can get this done. @TheNextHoops https://t.co/h3TNSNkesW— Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) February 1, 2024
SOURCES: Jordin Canada is in the process of finalizing a contract with the Atlanta Dream via sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Sparks.— Andraya Carter (@Andraya_Carter) February 1, 2024
Jordin put up career highs in PPG, 3FG%, APG, RPG and SPG in 2023.
WNBA trade: The Los Angeles Sparks have acquired guard Aari McDonald and the Atlanta Dream’s No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft in exchange for guard Jordin Canada and the Sparks’ 12th overall pick. Los Angeles now holds pick numbers 2, 4, 8 and 24 in this year's draft.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 1, 2024
Dantas agrees to deal with Indy
We have signed forward Damiris Dantas.— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) February 1, 2024
welcome to Indy, @damirisdantas!
https://t.co/oQ7wcGeqIG pic.twitter.com/2jKeTeAQlp
Syd stays with the Aces
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 1, 2024
The Aces have re-signed @SydJColson! pic.twitter.com/rSamghq8dx
Skylar decides on Seattle
#StormCrazies #TakeCover #StormySky pic.twitter.com/iNW8Z5ef75— Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) February 1, 2024
Skylar Diggins-Smith is headed to the Seattle Storm, the team has announced. “Skylar is an ultimate competitor, elite playmaker and excellent defender. Adding Skylar to our dynamic backcourt will immediately elevate our roster," Storm coach Noelle Quinn said.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 1, 2024
Allen heads to Chicago
Can confirm Lindsay Allen will sign a two-year deal with the Sky, @howardmegdal first to report.— Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) February 1, 2024
Story TK.
Banham back to CT
A league source confirms to @TheNextHoops that the Connecticut Sun intend to sign guard Rachel Banham.— Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) February 1, 2024
CT addresses a huge need here: shooting.
Cloud to the Valley of the Sun
BREAKING: UFA Natasha Cloud is expected to sign w/ the Phoenix Mercury, sources confirmed to Girls Talk Sports TV.— Khristina Williams (@Khristina) February 1, 2024
A 2015 second-round draft pick, Cloud has spent her entire career with the Washington Mystics, helping to bring DC a championship in 2019. pic.twitter.com/iAXlcwPyLc
Karlie to the Mystics, Katie Lou to the Fever
The Washington Mystics have reached an agreement with former Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson. The five-year veteran is coming off the most productive year of her career where she started 23 games for the Sparks and averaged career highs in points (7.7), rebounds (3.0), assists…— Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) February 1, 2024
BREAKING #WNBAFreeAgency news: multiple sources familiar with her thinking tell our @howardmegdal that @33katielou has chosen @IndianaFever as her free agency destination. Inside her decision, along with what it means for the balance of power in the #WNBA https://t.co/PcjzSzAf20— The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) February 1, 2024
Williams heading to Minnesota
BREAKING: UFA Courtney Williams is expected to sign a two-year guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Lynx, multiple sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV.— Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 31, 2024
Williams averaged 10.4 points, 6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 40 games last season. pic.twitter.com/AqgHP9SRqD
Powers plans to sign with Dream
BREAKING: UFA Aerial Powers is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. pic.twitter.com/3UIVG1kCDy— Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 31, 2024
Shepard to remain in Italy, miss 2024 season
The Minnesota #Lynx announced Jessica Shepard will miss the 2024 #WNBA season.— Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) January 31, 2024
Shepard plans to remain in Italy to fulfill contract commitments with her Italian club, Umana Reyer Venezia.
Sparks get Nurse, No. 4 pick from Storm for a 2026 first
The Los Angeles Sparks have acquired All-Star guard Kia Nurse and the Seattle Storm’s No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft in exchange for the Sparks’ 2026 first-round pick.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 31, 2024
The @LASparks currently hold the No. 2, No. 4, No. 12, and No. 28 picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.— Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) January 31, 2024
If they keep them until draft night, they'd be the...
- 10th team to pick twice in the top 4 in a draft
- 8th team to pick thrice in the top 12 in a drafthttps://t.co/wHgddMsYdG
Bridget’s back with the Lynx
Bridget Carleton is expected to sign a 2 year deal to return to the Minnesota Lynx, multiple sources confirm to @Winsidr.— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2024
Sun, Lynx make Swaggy-Mitchell swap
Hiedeman back with the team that drafted her.— Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) January 31, 2024
Mitchell back with her first head coach. https://t.co/z0pw6sHKXj
JJ is keeping a NY state of mind
A league source tells @TheNextHoops that Jonquel Jones’ contract with the New York Liberty will be for two years on a protected deal that will take her through 2025.— Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) January 31, 2024
She chose to sign for two years to make New York into her Summer and #WNBA home.
Gustafson’s going to, Stokes’ staying in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Aces are expected to sign Megan Gustafson to a 2-year deal, multiple sources confirm to @Winsidr.— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2024
Gustafson was recently named the British Basketball League tournament MVP and is expected to participate with Spain in the Olympic Qualifiers.
Some Las Vegas Aces news: Kiah Stokes (@kstokes41) tells ESPN she's returning to Vegas on a two-year deal. Can also confirm @RachGall's report that Megan Gustafson is signing with the defending champs on a two-year deal.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 31, 2024
Satou re-signs with Dallas
BREAKING: RFA Satou Sabally is returning to the Dallas Wings, she told ESPN.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 31, 2024
“We want to work together and we want to bring a championship to Dallas… It could really be termed as unfinished business.”
More:https://t.co/AccriO0mTq
Free agent & #WNBA All-Star @satou_sabally joined Tuesday's late-night @SportsCenter to discuss her new deal to stay with the @DallasWings— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 31, 2024
cc @stanverrett pic.twitter.com/LD19BdjaJj
Holmes signs training camp contract with Storm
Signed ✅@JoynerH24 is BACK in the Emerald City ⛈️— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) January 29, 2024
https://t.co/M6Dulahaj8 pic.twitter.com/Lsv3PyKPir
Sutton signs training camp contract with Mercury
Sug Sutton accepting her qualifying offer is a BIG salary saver for the Mercury.— Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) January 27, 2024
The type of savings you need if planning to bring on max or near max salaries on board. https://t.co/h6BEyCIloZ
Clarendon to return to Sparks
Layshia Clarendon is expected to sign a 2-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Sparks, sources confirm to @Winsidr— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 27, 2024
The Sparks were 14-10 with Clarendon in the lineup- averaging 11 pts, 3.5 apg, while shooting a career-best 46% from the 3pt line in 24 games.
Brown intends to re-sign with Wings
Per sources, Kalani Brown’s deal to return to the @DallasWings is for multiple years. This after reportedly turning down higher offers in order to return.— Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 27, 2024
Contracts can be signed starting Thursday, Feb 1.
News of Brown’s return first reported by @Khristina @GrlsTlkSportsTV
Lynx, Smith expected to agree to deal
BREAKING: Alanna Smith is planning to sign with the Minnesota Lynx on a two-year deal, her agent @SammyWSIG of @sigsports tells ESPN.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 26, 2024
The former MIP candidate enters her 6th WNBA season coming off a career year in Chicago, where she averaged 9.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG & 1.3 BPG
What’s next for Nneka?
Since the league’s free agent negotiating window opened on Sunday, Ogwumike has taken meetings with the Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky, sources said. She intends to meet with the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty before making a decision on her next team.…— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 24, 2024
Kuier, Rupert to skip 2024 season
https://t.co/7Hl3rctqJ1 pic.twitter.com/ZZRPAegwks— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) January 22, 2024
Iliana Rupert will sit out the upcoming WNBA season to focus on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.— Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) January 24, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/gtdxGzpXtE pic.twitter.com/L1gfk506iw
Will Sparks trade cored Canada?
SOURCES: The core designation of Jordin Canada will most likely result in a sign and trade situation where Canada and the Sparks work to find her next organization. https://t.co/VrOAM0EWnH— Andraya Carter (@Andraya_Carter) January 20, 2024
Fagbenle, Caldwell sign training camp contracts with Fever
ICYMI: The Indiana Fever signed center Temi Fagbenle to a training camp contract.— Ashlee Woods ✨ (@ashleemwoods) January 19, 2024
Fagbenle was selected in the third round of the 2016 WNBA draft by Minnesota. In 2019, Fagbenle averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 15 minutes. @Winsidr
Per release, the Indiana Fever announce they have signed Maya Caldwell to a training camp contract.— Blake (@blakesilverman) January 29, 2024
Caldwell returned to Indiana in 2023 after being drafted by the Fever in 2021. She appeared in 30 games and started one game in 2023.@Winsidr
