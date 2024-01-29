 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 WNBA Free Agency: Phoenix Mercury trading for Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper

Keep up with the latest rumors, rumblings, signings and trades from around the WNBA.

Washington Mystics v Chicago Sky
After signing Natasha Cloud, the Phoenix Mercury are trading for Kahleah Copper.
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Here’s what’s happened so far in WNBA free agency:

Mercury making big move for Copper

Diamond returning to Chi-Town

Nneka decides to join Jewell, Sky-Digg in Seattle

Breezy makes it official with Sun, while DB is expected to re-sign

Milić expected to skip 2024, while Zandalasini eyes return

Aces, Mercury issue training camp contracts

Sun, Mercury make Allen, Jefferson swap

Sun sign Astou

LA adds Billings, training camp players

Sun, Lynx announce training camp signings

Sparks keep Lay, Rae

Liberty make training camp invites

DiDi to the DMV

Dream add Charles, retain Coffey

JC to ATL, Aari to LA

Dantas agrees to deal with Indy

Syd stays with the Aces

Skylar decides on Seattle

Allen heads to Chicago

Banham back to CT

Cloud to the Valley of the Sun

Karlie to the Mystics, Katie Lou to the Fever

Williams heading to Minnesota

Powers plans to sign with Dream

Shepard to remain in Italy, miss 2024 season

Sparks get Nurse, No. 4 pick from Storm for a 2026 first

Bridget’s back with the Lynx

Sun, Lynx make Swaggy-Mitchell swap

JJ is keeping a NY state of mind

Gustafson’s going to, Stokes’ staying in Las Vegas

Satou re-signs with Dallas

Holmes signs training camp contract with Storm

Sutton signs training camp contract with Mercury

Clarendon to return to Sparks

Brown intends to re-sign with Wings

Lynx, Smith expected to agree to deal

What’s next for Nneka?

Kuier, Rupert to skip 2024 season

Will Sparks trade cored Canada?

Fagbenle, Caldwell sign training camp contracts with Fever

