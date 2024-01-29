 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 WNBA Free Agency: Jonquel Jones to sign two-year deal with New York Liberty

Keep up with the latest rumors, rumblings, signings and trades from around the WNBA.

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four
Jonquel Jones is expected to sign a two-year deal to remain with the New York Liberty.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here’s what’s happened so far in WNBA free agency:

Powers plans to sign with Dream

Shepard to remain in Italy, miss 2024 season

Sparks get Nurse, No. 4 pick from Storm for a 2026 first

Bridget’s back with the Lynx

Sun, Lynx make Swaggy-Mitchell swap

JJ is keeping a NY state of mind

Gustafson’s going to, Stokes’ staying in Las Vegas

Satou re-signs with Dallas

Holmes signs training camp contract with Storm

Sutton signs training camp contract with Mercury

Clarendon to return to Sparks

Brown intends to re-sign with Wings

Lynx, Smith expected to agree to deal

What’s next for Nneka?

Kuier, Rupert to skip 2024 season

Will Sparks trade cored Canada?

Fagbenle, Caldwell sign training camp contracts with Fever

