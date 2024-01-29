Here’s what’s happened so far in WNBA free agency:
Powers plans to sign with Dream
BREAKING: UFA Aerial Powers is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. pic.twitter.com/3UIVG1kCDy— Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 31, 2024
Shepard to remain in Italy, miss 2024 season
The Minnesota #Lynx announced Jessica Shepard will miss the 2024 #WNBA season.— Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) January 31, 2024
Shepard plans to remain in Italy to fulfill contract commitments with her Italian club, Umana Reyer Venezia.
Sparks get Nurse, No. 4 pick from Storm for a 2026 first
The Los Angeles Sparks have acquired All-Star guard Kia Nurse and the Seattle Storm’s No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft in exchange for the Sparks’ 2026 first-round pick.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 31, 2024
The @LASparks currently hold the No. 2, No. 4, No. 12, and No. 28 picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.— Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) January 31, 2024
If they keep them until draft night, they'd be the...
- 10th team to pick twice in the top 4 in a draft
- 8th team to pick thrice in the top 12 in a drafthttps://t.co/wHgddMsYdG
Bridget’s back with the Lynx
Bridget Carleton is expected to sign a 2 year deal to return to the Minnesota Lynx, multiple sources confirm to @Winsidr.— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2024
Sun, Lynx make Swaggy-Mitchell swap
Hiedeman back with the team that drafted her.— Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) January 31, 2024
Mitchell back with her first head coach. https://t.co/z0pw6sHKXj
JJ is keeping a NY state of mind
A league source tells @TheNextHoops that Jonquel Jones’ contract with the New York Liberty will be for two years on a protected deal that will take her through 2025.— Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) January 31, 2024
She chose to sign for two years to make New York into her Summer and #WNBA home.
Gustafson’s going to, Stokes’ staying in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Aces are expected to sign Megan Gustafson to a 2-year deal, multiple sources confirm to @Winsidr.— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2024
Gustafson was recently named the British Basketball League tournament MVP and is expected to participate with Spain in the Olympic Qualifiers.
Some Las Vegas Aces news: Kiah Stokes (@kstokes41) tells ESPN she's returning to Vegas on a two-year deal. Can also confirm @RachGall's report that Megan Gustafson is signing with the defending champs on a two-year deal.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 31, 2024
Satou re-signs with Dallas
BREAKING: RFA Satou Sabally is returning to the Dallas Wings, she told ESPN.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 31, 2024
“We want to work together and we want to bring a championship to Dallas… It could really be termed as unfinished business.”
More:https://t.co/AccriO0mTq
Free agent & #WNBA All-Star @satou_sabally joined Tuesday's late-night @SportsCenter to discuss her new deal to stay with the @DallasWings— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 31, 2024
cc @stanverrett pic.twitter.com/LD19BdjaJj
Holmes signs training camp contract with Storm
Signed ✅@JoynerH24 is BACK in the Emerald City ⛈️— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) January 29, 2024
https://t.co/M6Dulahaj8 pic.twitter.com/Lsv3PyKPir
Sutton signs training camp contract with Mercury
Sug Sutton accepting her qualifying offer is a BIG salary saver for the Mercury.— Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) January 27, 2024
The type of savings you need if planning to bring on max or near max salaries on board. https://t.co/h6BEyCIloZ
Clarendon to return to Sparks
Layshia Clarendon is expected to sign a 2-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Sparks, sources confirm to @Winsidr— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 27, 2024
The Sparks were 14-10 with Clarendon in the lineup- averaging 11 pts, 3.5 apg, while shooting a career-best 46% from the 3pt line in 24 games.
Brown intends to re-sign with Wings
Per sources, Kalani Brown’s deal to return to the @DallasWings is for multiple years. This after reportedly turning down higher offers in order to return.— Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 27, 2024
Contracts can be signed starting Thursday, Feb 1.
News of Brown’s return first reported by @Khristina @GrlsTlkSportsTV
Lynx, Smith expected to agree to deal
BREAKING: Alanna Smith is planning to sign with the Minnesota Lynx on a two-year deal, her agent @SammyWSIG of @sigsports tells ESPN.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 26, 2024
The former MIP candidate enters her 6th WNBA season coming off a career year in Chicago, where she averaged 9.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG & 1.3 BPG
What’s next for Nneka?
Since the league’s free agent negotiating window opened on Sunday, Ogwumike has taken meetings with the Sparks, Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky, sources said. She intends to meet with the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty before making a decision on her next team.…— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 24, 2024
Kuier, Rupert to skip 2024 season
https://t.co/7Hl3rctqJ1 pic.twitter.com/ZZRPAegwks— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) January 22, 2024
Iliana Rupert will sit out the upcoming WNBA season to focus on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.— Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) January 24, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/gtdxGzpXtE pic.twitter.com/L1gfk506iw
Will Sparks trade cored Canada?
SOURCES: The core designation of Jordin Canada will most likely result in a sign and trade situation where Canada and the Sparks work to find her next organization. https://t.co/VrOAM0EWnH— Andraya Carter (@Andraya_Carter) January 20, 2024
Fagbenle, Caldwell sign training camp contracts with Fever
ICYMI: The Indiana Fever signed center Temi Fagbenle to a training camp contract.— Ashlee Woods ✨ (@ashleemwoods) January 19, 2024
Fagbenle was selected in the third round of the 2016 WNBA draft by Minnesota. In 2019, Fagbenle averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 15 minutes. @Winsidr
Per release, the Indiana Fever announce they have signed Maya Caldwell to a training camp contract.— Blake (@blakesilverman) January 29, 2024
Caldwell returned to Indiana in 2023 after being drafted by the Fever in 2021. She appeared in 30 games and started one game in 2023.@Winsidr
