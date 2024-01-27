 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week in Women’s Basketball: Meet the 2024 McDonald’s All Americans

The future of women’s hoops is here! Meet the 24 high school stars, future freshman phenoms and eventual WNBA prospects who were named McDonald’s All Americans. In other news, the Mercury make another leadership move and Texas’ Aaliyah Moore emerges as an activist.

By Cat Ariail
/ new
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 14 Hoophall Classic
Sierra Canyon’s Mackenly Randolph is a 2024 McDonald’s All American.
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

More than WNBA free agency rumors and rumblings are happening in the world of women’s basketball. Catch up on the latest announcements and developments:

Get to know the 2024 McD’s All Americans

On Monday, the 2024 McDonald’s All Americans were revealed on ESPN’s NBA Today. The 24 players who will participate in the game in Houston, TX on April 2 are:

  • Imari Berry: A 5-foot-10 guard from Clarksville, TN who has signed with Clemson.
  • Mikayla Blakes: A 6-foot-0 guard who plays for Rutgers Prep in New Jersey and has committed to Vanderbilt.
  • Jaloni Cambridge: A 5-foot-6 point guard who is from Nashville, TN, plays for Florida’s Montverde Academy and has committed to Ohio State.
  • Justice Carlton: A 6-foot-2 forward from Katy, TX who has signed with Texas.
  • Morgan Cheli: A 6-foot-2 wing who plays for Archbishop Mitty in San Jose, CA and has signed with UConn.
  • Kendall Dudley: A 6-foot-2 wing from Centreville, VA who plays for DC’s Sidwell Friends and has signed with UCLA.
  • Joyce Edwards: A 6-foot-2 forward from Camden, SC who has signed with South Carolina.
  • Kayleigh Heckel: A 5-foot-9 guard who plays for Long Island Lutheran in New York and has signed with USC.
  • Avery Howell: A 5-foot-11 guard from Boise, ID who has signed with USC.
  • Zamareya Jones: A 5-foot-7 guard from Bethel, NC who has signed with NC State.
  • Kate Koval: A 6-foot-4 big who plays for Long Island Lutheran and has signed with Notre Dame.
  • Jordan Lee: A 6-foot-0 guard who plays for St. Mary’s in Stockton, CA and has signed with Texas.
  • Madisen McDaniel: A 5-foot-9 guard who plays for Maryland’s Bishop McNamara and has signed with South Carolina.
  • Alivia McGill: A 5-foot-9 point guard who plays for Hopkins in Minnesota and has signed with Florida.
  • Olivia Olson: A 6-foot-1 guard who plays for Minnesota’s Benilde Saint Margaret and has signed with Michigan.
  • Me’Arah O’Neal: A 6-foot-3 big who plays for Episcopal in Houston, TX and has signed with Florida.
  • Mackenly Randolph: A 6-foot-0 forward who plays for Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, CA and has yet to declare her college intentions.
  • Arianna Roberson: A 6-foot-4 forward who plays for Clark in San Antonio, TX and has signed with Duke.
  • Kennedy Smith: A 6-foot-1 wing from Etiwanda, CA who has signed with USC.
  • Zania Socka-Nguemen: A 6-foot-3 forward who plays for Sidwell Friends in DC and has signed with UCLA.
  • Sarah Strong: A 6-foot-2 forward who plays for Grace Christian Sanford in North Carolina and has yet to declare her college intentions.
  • Syla Swords: A 6-foot-0 guard from Sunbury, Ontario, Canada who plays for Long Island Lutheran and has signed with Michigan.
  • Berry Wallace: A 6-foot-1 wing from Pickerington, OH who has signed with Illinois.
  • Allie Ziebell: A 5-foot-10 guard from Neenah, WI who has signed with UConn.

Another move for the Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury continue to fill out their leadership ranks. After recently adding Megan Vogel and Michael Joiner as assistant coaches, the organization has hired Fleur McIntyre as an assistant general manager. McIntyre has served as an assistant coach for the NBL’s Sydney Kings, winning two titles. She also was a guest assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

On the decision to depart the NBL, where she has received consideration for head coaching positions, and jump to the WNBA, McIntyre shared:

It’s been a long time since I’ve been back involved in women’s basketball, but I’ve always followed the WNBA and certainly know the league and the players. After conversations with the Mercury I asked the Kings ownership [for] permission to interview with the club, which they allowed. I also felt really emotional at the possibility of leaving the Kings and this organisation.

Essence’s back with AU

Thirteen-year WNBA veteran Essence Carson, who participated in the first two season of Athletes Unlimited, is back for season three. Carson joins the more than 20 players who have committed to the 2024 season, which begins Feb. 29 in Dallas.

Moore speaks out on state of Texas’ anti-DEI legislation

On Jan. 1, Senate Bill 17, which “prohibits public institutions of higher education from establishing or maintaining DEI offices, officers, employees, or contractors that perform the duties of a DEI office,” went into effect in the state of Texas.

Texas junior forward Aaliyah Moore used her social media to first inform her fellow students of the implications of the law for the campus’ Multicultural Engagement Center and then encourage mobilization against the law. On an Instagram story, Moore, who said of herself, “i’m not usually the person to post my activism but now is a time to combine my doing with showing,” wrote, “effective mobilization takes making yourself and people in power uncomfortable,” citing an active presence at meetings, physical protesting and registering to vote as strategies to push back against the legislation. She further urged, “please stop fighting behind your screen, get uncomfortable, and actually FIGHT.”

It’s disheartening that such circumstances must arise for us to see the best in the young women who play college basketball. Nevertheless, in the swill of fear-mongering, discriminatory state laws, Moore shines, a beacon that preserves hope in a brighter, better future.

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...