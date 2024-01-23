Eighteen players to participate in Team USA’s February training camp

The quest for an eighth-straight gold medal soon begins.

On Monday, USA Basketball announced that the Women’s National Team will hold a training camp Feb. 2-4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Eighteen athletes will participate in the camp. Then, 12 players will be selected to represent the United States at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, which will be held Feb. 8-11.

Jennifer Rizzotti, Women’s National Team Committee chair, said of the upcoming camp:

With less than 200 days until the 2024 Olympic Summer Games, we are excited to bring together a group of athletes who aspire to represent the United States not only in Antwerp, but ultimately Paris. Not only will the training camp be tremendously valuable but the qualifying tournament in Belgium will offer a meaningful opportunity to compete against world-class talent as we get one step closer to selecting the 2024 USA Women’s National Team.

Of the 18 training camp participants, eight have represented Team USA at the Olympics: Diana Taurasi (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), Brittney Griner (2016, 2020), Breanna Stewart (2016, 2020), A’ja Wilson (2020), Jewell Loyd (2020), Chelsea Gray (2020), Napheesa Collier (2020) and Ariel Atkins (2020).

Three invitees were 2020 3x3 Olympians: Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. In addition to Atkins, Gray, Plum, Stewart and Wilson, four training camp athletes were members of the 2022 gold medal-winning World Cup team: Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Alyssa Thomas. Aliyah Boston, Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale, all of whom have USA Basketball experience, complete the 18-player training camp cohort.

Cheryl Reeve remains the head coach of the Women’s National Team, with Mike Thibault and Curt Miller serving as assistants.