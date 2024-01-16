Filed under:
Jan 15, 2024, 3:30pm EST
January 17
2024 WNBA Free Agency: Phoenix Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have a long road to travel to become title contenders. What steps can they take this year to start heading in the right direction?
January 16
2024 WNBA Free Agency: Los Angeles Sparks
The Los Angeles Sparks will look a lot different in 2024, and that’s a good thing given how 2023 went.
January 16
2024 WNBA Free Agency: Indiana Fever
While two-straight No. 1 picks have situated the Indiana Fever to build a promising, young team through the draft, one key veteran free agent addition likely is needed for the team to reach their playoff ambitions.
January 15
2024 WNBA free agents
WNBA free agency begins soon, with teams permitted to begin negotiations with free agency on January 21. Here’s a list of the 2024 free agents.