2024 WNBA Free Agency: From Stewart to Ogwumike to Delle Donne, a complete list of 2024 free agents

WNBA free agency begins soon, with teams permitted to begin negotiations with free agency on January 21. Here’s a list of the 2024 free agents.

By Cat Ariail Updated
New York Liberty v Los Angeles Sparks
Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike entered the 2024 offseason as free agents. The Liberty have cored Stewart, while Ogwumike, unable to again be cored, could leave the Sparks.
Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

On Sunday, Jan. 21, WNBA teams can begin negotiating with 2024 free agents. Teams then can start signing players on Thursday, Feb. 1.

To help you construct your offseason dreams for your favorite team, below is a list of players who are unrestricted, restricted and reserved free agents. Players are organized under the WNBA team that retains their rights, with the player’s free agency status and 2023 WNBA salary in parentheses. Players whose rights are not retained by a team are grouped under “Other unrestricted free agents.” Stay tuned for team-focused free agency previews for all 12 WNBA teams.

First, here’s a quick primer on the various free agent statuses:

  • Unrestricted free agents (UFA) have at least five years of WNBA experience and are free to negotiate and sign with any team, unless they are cored by their current team. A core designation prevents a UFA from negotiating with other teams, but requires the current team to tender a one-year guaranteed supermax qualifying offer; the UFA and team then can negotiate the terms of the contract.
  • Restricted free agents (RFA) have four years of WNBA experience and are free to negotiate and sign an offer sheet with any team. However, a RFA’s current team can match any offer sheet to retain the RFA. If a team does not issue a RFA a qualifying offer from Jan. 11-20, the RFA becomes a UFA.
  • Reserved players (RP) have three or less years of WNBA experience. A RP only can negotiate and sign with their current team. If a team does not issue a RP a qualifying offer from Jan. 11-20, the RP becomes a UFA. A player with a “Suspended-Contract Expired” designation is similar to a RP. If a player’s contract expires while they are not an active member of their current team, the player only can negotiate and sign with their current team. In contrast to a RP, a player with an expired contract is not issued a qualifying offer.

Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm v Atlanta Dream
Monique Billings.
Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Monique Billings (UFA; $145,000)
  • Maite Cazorla (S-CE)
  • Nia Coffey (UFA; $135,000)
  • AD Durr (RFA; $74,305) [QO extended 1/16]
  • Danielle Robinson (UFA; $155,000)

Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Courtney Williams.
Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Julie Allemand (S-CE)
  • Morgan Bertsch (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/17]
  • Maria Conde (S-CE)
  • Rebekah Gardner (RP; $100,000) [QO extended 1/17]
  • Ruthy Hebard (RFA; $68,339)
  • Astou Ndour (S-CE)
  • Robyn Parks (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/17]
  • Alanna Smith (UFA; $100,000)
  • Courtney Williams (UFA; $160,000)

Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx
DeWanna Bonner.
Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Rebecca Allen (UFA; $138,925)
  • DeWanna Bonner (UFA; $208,000)
  • Bernadett Határ (RP; $25,456) [QO extended 1/18]
  • Brionna Jones (UFA; $208,000) [cored 1/19]
  • Kianna Smith (RP) [QO extended 1/18]

Dallas Wings

Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally.
Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Kitija Laksa (S-CE)
  • Satou Sabally (RFA; $71,199) [QO extended 1/11]
  • Odyssey Sims (UFA; $46,522)

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Maya Caldwell.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Maya Caldwell (RP; $68,000) [QO extended 1/11]
  • Emma Cannon (UFA; $80,000)
  • Temi Fagbenle (RP) [QO extended 1/11; QO accepted 1/18]
  • Amanda Zahui B (UFA; $74,305)

Las Vegas Aces

Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
  • Sydney Colson (UFA; $74,305)
  • Cayla George (RFA; $74,305)
  • Candace Parker (UFA; $100,000)
  • Kiah Stokes (UFA; $81,000)
  • Riquna Williams (UFA; $147,175)

Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky v Los Angeles Sparks
Nneka Ogwumike.
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
  • Jordin Canada (UFA; $74,305)
  • Layshia Clarendon (UFA; $74,305)
  • Chiney Ogwumike (UFA; $90,000)
  • Nneka Ogwumike (UFA; $169,500)
  • Karlie Samuelson (UFA; $62,675)
  • Katie Lou Samuelson (UFA; $59,439)
  • Jasmine Thomas (UFA; $188,333)
  • Maria Vadeeva (S-CE)

Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Lindsay Allen.
Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Natalie Achonwa (UFA; $159,867)
  • Lindsay Allen (UFA; $74,305)
  • Rachel Banham (UFA; $74,305)
  • Bridget Carleton (UFA; $91,000)
  • Anna Cruz (RP)
  • Nikolina Milić (RP; $90,000) [QO extended 1/12]
  • Aerial Powers (UFA; $196,267)
  • Cecilia Zandalasini (S-CE)

New York Liberty

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
Jonquel Jones.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
  • Stefanie Dolson (UFA; $160,000)
  • Marine Johannès (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/11]
  • Jonquel Jones (UFA; $208,075)
  • Breanna Stewart (UFA; $175,000) [cored 1/11]
  • Jocelyn Willoughby (RFA; $65,459)
  • Han Xu (S-CE)

Phoenix Mercury

Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith (UFA; $224,870)
  • Brittney Griner (UFA; $165,100)
  • Megan Gustafson (UFA; $74,305)
  • Shey Peddy (UFA; $74,305)
  • Sug Sutton (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/18]

Seattle Storm

Dallas Wings v Seattle Storm
Gabby Williams.
Photo by Scott Eklund/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Joyner Holmes (RFA; $60,736) [QO extended 1/16]
  • Yvonne Turner (UFA; $74,305)
  • Gabby Williams (UFA; $100,000)

Washington Mystics

Minnesota Lynx v Washington Mystics
Elena Delle Donne.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
  • Natasha Cloud (UFA; $188,333)
  • Elena Delle Donne (UFA; $224,870) [cored 1/15]
  • Tianna Hawkins (UFA; $74,305)
  • Klara Lundquist (S-CE)
  • Li Meng (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/11]

Other unrestricted free agents

Los Angeles Sparks v Chicago Sky
Destanni Henderson.
Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
  • Kristine Anigwe
  • Kalani Brown
  • Rae Burrell
  • Chennedy Carter
  • Kaila Charles
  • Alaina Coates
  • Lauren Cox
  • Lorela Cubaj
  • Jasmine Dickey
  • Liz Dixon
  • Ivana Dojkić
  • Emily Engstler
  • Cyesha Goree
  • Arella Guirantes
  • Linnae Harper
  • Destanni Henderson
  • Khaalia Hillsman
  • Ashley Joens
  • Jantel Lavender
  • Rui Machida
  • Abby Myers
  • Taylor Mikesell
  • Theresa Plaisance
  • Epiphany Prince
  • Jennie Sims
  • Taylor Soule
  • Sam Thomas
  • Kayana Traylor
  • Evina Westbrook
  • Christyn Williams
  • Madi Williams

Free agency names, statuses and salaries collated from Spotrac and Her Hoop Stats.

