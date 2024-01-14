On Sunday, Jan. 21, WNBA teams can begin negotiating with 2024 free agents. Teams then can start signing players on Thursday, Feb. 1.

To help you construct your offseason dreams for your favorite team, below is a list of players who are unrestricted, restricted and reserved free agents. Players are organized under the WNBA team that retains their rights, with the player’s free agency status and 2023 WNBA salary in parentheses. Players whose rights are not retained by a team are grouped under “Other unrestricted free agents.” Stay tuned for team-focused free agency previews for all 12 WNBA teams.

First, here’s a quick primer on the various free agent statuses:

Unrestricted free agents (UFA) have at least five years of WNBA experience and are free to negotiate and sign with any team, unless they are cored by their current team. A core designation prevents a UFA from negotiating with other teams, but requires the current team to tender a one-year guaranteed supermax qualifying offer; the UFA and team then can negotiate the terms of the contract.

Restricted free agents (RFA) have four years of WNBA experience and are free to negotiate and sign an offer sheet with any team. However, a RFA's current team can match any offer sheet to retain the RFA. If a team does not issue a RFA a qualifying offer from Jan. 11-20, the RFA becomes a UFA.

(RFA) have four years of WNBA experience and are free to negotiate and sign an offer sheet with any team. However, a RFA’s current team can match any offer sheet to retain the RFA. If a team does not issue a RFA a qualifying offer from Jan. 11-20, the RFA becomes a UFA. Reserved players (RP) have three or less years of WNBA experience. A RP only can negotiate and sign with their current team. If a team does not issue a RP a qualifying offer from Jan. 11-20, the RP becomes a UFA. A player with a “Suspended-Contract Expired” designation is similar to a RP. If a player’s contract expires while they are not an active member of their current team, the player only can negotiate and sign with their current team. In contrast to a RP, a player with an expired contract is not issued a qualifying offer.

Atlanta Dream

Monique Billings (UFA; $145,000)

Maite Cazorla (S-CE)

Nia Coffey (UFA; $135,000)

AD Durr (RFA; $74,305) [QO extended 1/16]

Danielle Robinson (UFA; $155,000)

Chicago Sky

Julie Allemand (S-CE)

Morgan Bertsch (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/17]

Maria Conde (S-CE)

Rebekah Gardner (RP; $100,000) [QO extended 1/17]

Ruthy Hebard (RFA; $68,339)

Astou Ndour (S-CE)

Robyn Parks (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/17]

Alanna Smith (UFA; $100,000)

Courtney Williams (UFA; $160,000)

Connecticut Sun

Rebecca Allen (UFA; $138,925)

DeWanna Bonner (UFA; $208,000)

Bernadett Határ (RP; $25,456) [QO extended 1/18]

Brionna Jones (UFA; $208,000) [cored 1/19]

Kianna Smith (RP) [QO extended 1/18]

Dallas Wings

Kitija Laksa (S-CE)

Satou Sabally (RFA; $71,199) [QO extended 1/11]

Odyssey Sims (UFA; $46,522)

Indiana Fever

Maya Caldwell (RP; $68,000) [QO extended 1/11]

Emma Cannon (UFA; $80,000)

Temi Fagbenle (RP) [QO extended 1/11; QO accepted 1/18]

Amanda Zahui B (UFA; $74,305)

Las Vegas Aces

Sydney Colson (UFA; $74,305)

Cayla George (RFA; $74,305)

Candace Parker (UFA; $100,000)

Kiah Stokes (UFA; $81,000)

Riquna Williams (UFA; $147,175)

Los Angeles Sparks

Jordin Canada (UFA; $74,305)

Layshia Clarendon (UFA; $74,305)

Chiney Ogwumike (UFA; $90,000)

Nneka Ogwumike (UFA; $169,500)

Karlie Samuelson (UFA; $62,675)

Katie Lou Samuelson (UFA; $59,439)

Jasmine Thomas (UFA; $188,333)

Maria Vadeeva (S-CE)

Minnesota Lynx

Natalie Achonwa (UFA; $159,867)

Lindsay Allen (UFA; $74,305)

Rachel Banham (UFA; $74,305)

Bridget Carleton (UFA; $91,000)

Anna Cruz (RP)

Nikolina Milić (RP; $90,000) [QO extended 1/12]

Aerial Powers (UFA; $196,267)

Cecilia Zandalasini (S-CE)

New York Liberty

Stefanie Dolson (UFA; $160,000)

Marine Johannès (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/11]

Jonquel Jones (UFA; $208,075)

Breanna Stewart (UFA; $175,000) [cored 1/11]

Jocelyn Willoughby (RFA; $65,459)

Han Xu (S-CE)

Phoenix Mercury

Skylar Diggins-Smith (UFA; $224,870)

Brittney Griner (UFA; $165,100)

Megan Gustafson (UFA; $74,305)

Shey Peddy (UFA; $74,305)

Sug Sutton (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/18]

Seattle Storm

Joyner Holmes (RFA; $60,736) [QO extended 1/16]

Yvonne Turner (UFA; $74,305)

Gabby Williams (UFA; $100,000)

Washington Mystics

Natasha Cloud (UFA; $188,333)

Elena Delle Donne (UFA; $224,870) [cored 1/15]

Tianna Hawkins (UFA; $74,305)

Klara Lundquist (S-CE)

Li Meng (RP; $62,285) [QO extended 1/11]

Other unrestricted free agents

Kristine Anigwe

Kalani Brown

Rae Burrell

Chennedy Carter

Kaila Charles

Alaina Coates

Lauren Cox

Lorela Cubaj

Jasmine Dickey

Liz Dixon

Ivana Dojkić

Emily Engstler

Cyesha Goree

Arella Guirantes

Linnae Harper

Destanni Henderson

Khaalia Hillsman

Ashley Joens

Jantel Lavender

Rui Machida

Abby Myers

Taylor Mikesell

Theresa Plaisance

Epiphany Prince

Jennie Sims

Taylor Soule

Sam Thomas

Kayana Traylor

Evina Westbrook

Christyn Williams

Madi Williams

Free agency names, statuses and salaries collated from Spotrac and Her Hoop Stats.