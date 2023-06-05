Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Ashley Owusu on her way to Penn State

Owusu averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a sophomore at Maryland in 2020-21. She had similarly good seasons for the Terps the year before and the year after, though not quite as good. Here’s an article that talks about her freshman season’s accomplishments:

Owusu is a big star in the NCAAW because of what she accomplished in College Park, but she was a non-factor at Virginia Tech last year, averaging just 5.1 points in 17 games. Mitchell Northam of The Next detailed how VA Tech head coach Kenny Brooks’ decision not to play Owusu down the stretch of his team’s Final Four run was due to not wanting to mess with chemistry. Owusu suffered a pinky injury that forced her to miss time earlier in the year.

Owusu’s WNBA draft stock plummeted because of her time with the Hokies, so she is back for another year in college. Penn State isn’t the highest-profile choice, but Owusu will have an opportunity to be a go-to player again and display her skills for WNBA scouts to see. She’ll also face Maryland as a member of a Big Ten rival.

Angel Reese lands in Cardi B lyric

Angel Reese inspired a lyric in Cardi B's feature on Latto's new song ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ pic.twitter.com/I1jTHIymvY — espnW (@espnW) June 2, 2023

Caitlin Clark golf news

Clark is slated to participate in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am in Silvis, Illinois. She will play alongside two-time major winner Zach Johnson, who, like Clark, is from Iowa. Teaching a youth clinic on the driving range is also on the schedule for the women’s basketball superstar.

Clark also had her bobblehead night at an Iowa Cubs Triple-A baseball game on Saturday and is running basketball camps in West Des Moines and Iowa City this week.

Injury update

Diamond Miller

Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick by the Minnesota Lynx in April's draft, is out indefinitely with a right ankle sprain, the team announced Friday.

https://t.co/QoOg0Wmp8x — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 2, 2023

Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Sénéchal

Lopez Senechal underwent successful knee surgery on May 24 and is expected to return in ~eight weeks.



DeShields is also dealing with a knee injury and is expected to miss ~three months. @Winsidr — Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) May 30, 2023

Rebekah Gardner

Per James Wade, Rebekah Gardner underwent surgery this AM to “fix something broken in her foot.”



She’ll be out for an undetermined amount of time but will “be out awhile” — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 1, 2023

Danielle Robinson

Atlanta Dream guard Danielle Robinson underwent a successful left knee arthroscopy and is anticipated to return prior to the WNBA All-Star break in July, the team announced. https://t.co/kQDymmsiGl — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 2, 2023

Prom news