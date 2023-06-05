Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:
Ashley Owusu on her way to Penn State
Owusu averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a sophomore at Maryland in 2020-21. She had similarly good seasons for the Terps the year before and the year after, though not quite as good. Here’s an article that talks about her freshman season’s accomplishments:
Owusu is a big star in the NCAAW because of what she accomplished in College Park, but she was a non-factor at Virginia Tech last year, averaging just 5.1 points in 17 games. Mitchell Northam of The Next detailed how VA Tech head coach Kenny Brooks’ decision not to play Owusu down the stretch of his team’s Final Four run was due to not wanting to mess with chemistry. Owusu suffered a pinky injury that forced her to miss time earlier in the year.
Owusu’s WNBA draft stock plummeted because of her time with the Hokies, so she is back for another year in college. Penn State isn’t the highest-profile choice, but Owusu will have an opportunity to be a go-to player again and display her skills for WNBA scouts to see. She’ll also face Maryland as a member of a Big Ten rival.
Angel Reese lands in Cardi B lyric
Angel Reese inspired a lyric in Cardi B's feature on Latto's new song ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’ pic.twitter.com/I1jTHIymvY— espnW (@espnW) June 2, 2023
Caitlin Clark golf news
Clark is slated to participate in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am in Silvis, Illinois. She will play alongside two-time major winner Zach Johnson, who, like Clark, is from Iowa. Teaching a youth clinic on the driving range is also on the schedule for the women’s basketball superstar.
Clark also had her bobblehead night at an Iowa Cubs Triple-A baseball game on Saturday and is running basketball camps in West Des Moines and Iowa City this week.
Injury update
Diamond Miller
Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick by the Minnesota Lynx in April's draft, is out indefinitely with a right ankle sprain, the team announced Friday.— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 2, 2023
Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Sénéchal
Lopez Senechal underwent successful knee surgery on May 24 and is expected to return in ~eight weeks.— Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) May 30, 2023
DeShields is also dealing with a knee injury and is expected to miss ~three months. @Winsidr
Rebekah Gardner
Per James Wade, Rebekah Gardner underwent surgery this AM to “fix something broken in her foot.”— Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 1, 2023
She’ll be out for an undetermined amount of time but will “be out awhile”
Danielle Robinson
Atlanta Dream guard Danielle Robinson underwent a successful left knee arthroscopy and is anticipated to return prior to the WNBA All-Star break in July, the team announced. https://t.co/kQDymmsiGl— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 2, 2023
Prom news
Sierra Canyon standout and USC commit Juju Watkins and Camden High star and Kentucky commit D.J. Wagner both traveled across the country to attend each other's prom. https://t.co/mkQCmrfnQQ— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 3, 2023
