Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Brionna Jones has surgery to repair ruptured Achilles, will not play for rest of season

Jones was injured on Tuesday; news that she will not play for the rest of the season came out on Saturday. This is a tough blow for the Sun. Jones is one of the best players on the team and in the league; Connecticut is losing her 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The team was looking like it could compete with the super team Aces and super team Liberty, but that will be much harder now. The Sun are no strangers to absences of star players in recent years; you have to feel bad for them.

Lindsey Harding now head coach of G League team

Harding play nine seasons in the WNBA with career averages of 9.8 points and four assists. She has been hired to coach the Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Anjali Ranadivé will be the general manager, making it a historic moment where two women will lead a G League team.

Alyssa Thomas notches WNBA-record fifth career triple-double, nominated for EPSY (best comeback athlete)

Per @bball_ref, Alyssa Thomas has recorded the last five triple-doubles in the WNBA (counting both regular season and playoffs). Her triple-double yesterday was just the second in WNBA history where a player recorded at least a dozen points, rebounds and assists. #WNBA #CTSun pic.twitter.com/ISrD7x7aOT — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) June 21, 2023

Could DWade invest in Sky?

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade told the Chicago Sun-Times that he is interested in owning a piece of the Sky. Wade was born in Chicago and played high school basketball in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

AD Durr talks about their gender identity in letter for WNBA.com

"If you’re grappling with your identity, my words of advice are to just be you." @AtlantaDream's @A_Hooper25 pens a letter about their gender identity in celebration of #Pride month https://t.co/lb4461G9lk — WNBA (@WNBA) June 24, 2023

Record 10 technical fouls assessed in single regular-season game, Ogunbowale ejected

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was ejected late in Tuesday’s 85-73 victory over the visiting Dream, a game that saw 10 technical fouls called -- the most ever in a WNBA regular-season contest, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.https://t.co/p0IEmm2num — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 21, 2023

List of WNBA All-Star Game starters to be released Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The starters will be announced on ABC prior to the game between the Mystics and Liberty.

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign will go orange to celebrate the tip-off of the WNBA All-Star Game festivities in a ceremony slated for Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m.



Read the full release: https://t.co/5bZTkYJxmf pic.twitter.com/HEg1F4T3YL — WNBA (@WNBA) June 23, 2023

Postponed WNBA game has been rescheduled

The Liberty and Lynx were supposed to play each other on June 7 in Brooklyn, but because of the wildfires in Canada, the smoke was too bad in NYC for the game to be played. It has been announced that this game will be played on July 28.

Other injury news

Mystics guard Kristi Toliver will miss the next two weeks following treatment to address her plantar fasciitis discomfort, the team announced.



She will be re-evaluated at the end of the two weeks. pic.twitter.com/8fFRwpq98D — espnW (@espnW) June 20, 2023

The New York Liberty announce that Stefanie Dolson will be OUT for tomorrow afternoon for the Liberty’s 1pm game against the Washington Mystics. This is following the the right ankle injury she sustained in the fourth quarter on Friday against the Dream. @TheNextHoops — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) June 24, 2023

Update on Skylar Diggins-Smith