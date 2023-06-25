 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week in Women’s Basketball: Ruptured Achilles causes Brionna Jones to take rest of season off

Brionna Jones is the latest Connecticut Sun star to miss significant time.

By Zachary Ward
/ new
Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun
Brionna Jones (with ball)
Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Brionna Jones has surgery to repair ruptured Achilles, will not play for rest of season

Jones was injured on Tuesday; news that she will not play for the rest of the season came out on Saturday. This is a tough blow for the Sun. Jones is one of the best players on the team and in the league; Connecticut is losing her 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The team was looking like it could compete with the super team Aces and super team Liberty, but that will be much harder now. The Sun are no strangers to absences of star players in recent years; you have to feel bad for them.

Lindsey Harding now head coach of G League team

Harding play nine seasons in the WNBA with career averages of 9.8 points and four assists. She has been hired to coach the Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Anjali Ranadivé will be the general manager, making it a historic moment where two women will lead a G League team.

Alyssa Thomas notches WNBA-record fifth career triple-double, nominated for EPSY (best comeback athlete)

Could DWade invest in Sky?

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade told the Chicago Sun-Times that he is interested in owning a piece of the Sky. Wade was born in Chicago and played high school basketball in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

AD Durr talks about their gender identity in letter for WNBA.com

Record 10 technical fouls assessed in single regular-season game, Ogunbowale ejected

List of WNBA All-Star Game starters to be released Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The starters will be announced on ABC prior to the game between the Mystics and Liberty.

Postponed WNBA game has been rescheduled

The Liberty and Lynx were supposed to play each other on June 7 in Brooklyn, but because of the wildfires in Canada, the smoke was too bad in NYC for the game to be played. It has been announced that this game will be played on July 28.

Other injury news

Update on Skylar Diggins-Smith

In This Stream

This Week in Women’s Basketball

View all 8 stories

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...