Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Paige Bueckers nearing return

Alexa Philippou of ESPN has reported that Bueckers has been playing 3-on-3, 2-on-2 and 1-on-1 as she nears a return from the ACL tear that kept her out all of 2022-23. Bueckers was of course injured for much of 2021-22 as well before returning and playing phenomenally in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a shame that she’s really only had one season (2020-21) where she was able to show all she is capable of out of three years in college at UConn.

Bueckers has said the following:

I want to be the type of player that I was before, pre-injury, but better. I have those expectations for myself, so that’s where I want to be.

Teresa Weatherspoon loses gig with New Orleans Pelicans

Weatherspoon was an assistant coach for the Pelicans from 2020 to 2023. In 2019, she was with the team as a two-way player development coach. Weatherspoon played eight seasons in the WNBA, including seven with the New York Liberty. She is a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Former Auburn WBB player Shana Askew Daniels passes away from brain cancer at age 44

Daniels played at Auburn from 1997 to 2001, making 39 threes in 1999-00 and starting in 68 games over the course of her career. She overcame breast cancer in 2021.

Daniels’ Auburn coach Joe Campi had the following to say about her:

The loss of Shana has saddened our entire Auburn family. My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Daniels family. Shana’s competitive spirit on the court and her determination to win made us a championship program. She was a gift to everyone who ever met her.

The Auburn Family mourns the passing of women's basketball alumna Shana Askew Daniels.



Former Fever head coach Carlos Knox joins Niele Ivey’s staff at Notre Dame

Knox will be the player development program director for the Fighting Irish. He was 3-24 as the Fever’s head coach in 2022.