This Week in Women’s Basketball: Wishing Tiana Mangakahia the best as she retires

A recurrence of breast cancer has moved to stage IV for Tiana Mangakahia, who has decided to retire from basketball. She is a Syracuse Orange legend.

By Zachary Ward
Toulouse Metropole Basket v Landerneau - LFB
Tiana Mangakahia
Photo by Sylvain Dionisio ATPImages/Getty Images

Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Tiana Mangakahia to retire from basketball as cancer returns

A recurrence of breast cancer has moved to stage IV for Tiana Mangakahia, who is Syracuse’s all-time leader in assist (736). Mangakahia mesmerized fans with her passing ability and is a true legend. Doctors have advised her to retire from playing, but she plans to go into coaching, saying “this won’t be the last time you see me involved with (basketball).”

Brittney Griner and teammates bothered at airport

Brittney Griner was harassed by Blaze Media YouTube personality Alex Stein at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday. The incident has led to increased calls for charter flights for all WNBA players.

Nicki Collen promises to retire Griner’s jersey at Baylor

M.A. Voepel of ESPN has quoted Collen, the head coach at Baylor, as saying that retiring Griner’s jersey, “(is) the goal. ... We’re opening a new arena. There’s no doubt that I want to see her jersey in the rafters.”

Sylvia Fowles’ jersey retired by Lynx

Sue Bird’s jersey retired by Storm

Lynx at Liberty game postponed

Air quality issues caused the Lynx at Liberty game scheduled for last Wednesday to be postponed. A wildfire in Canada caused the issues in the Northeast U.S.

Aari McDonald to miss time

Kelsey Mitchell wins Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award

Iowa/VA Tech matchup set

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Virginia Tech Hokies will meet in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte on Nov. 9.

