Here's what happened in the world of women's basketball this past week:
Tiana Mangakahia to retire from basketball as cancer returns
A recurrence of breast cancer has moved to stage IV for Tiana Mangakahia, who is Syracuse’s all-time leader in assist (736). Mangakahia mesmerized fans with her passing ability and is a true legend. Doctors have advised her to retire from playing, but she plans to go into coaching, saying “this won’t be the last time you see me involved with (basketball).”
Brittney Griner and teammates bothered at airport
Brittney Griner was harassed by Blaze Media YouTube personality Alex Stein at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday. The incident has led to increased calls for charter flights for all WNBA players.
June 10, 2023
Nicki Collen promises to retire Griner’s jersey at Baylor
M.A. Voepel of ESPN has quoted Collen, the head coach at Baylor, as saying that retiring Griner’s jersey, “(is) the goal. ... We’re opening a new arena. There’s no doubt that I want to see her jersey in the rafters.”
Sylvia Fowles’ jersey retired by Lynx
Two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles is in the @minnesotalynx rafters forever pic.twitter.com/QHh2PYLVnM— ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2023
Sue Bird’s jersey retired by Storm
IT'S OFFICIAL!— ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2023
Sue Bird's jersey is in the Seattle Storm's rafters forever
Legend of the game pic.twitter.com/rk34Q0pEL9
Lynx at Liberty game postponed
Air quality issues caused the Lynx at Liberty game scheduled for last Wednesday to be postponed. A wildfire in Canada caused the issues in the Northeast U.S.
More details: nothing finalized, but league is looking at rescheduling around the Commissioners' Cup if New York/Minnesota aren't in it. If either is, likely a back-to-back around Minnesota's trip to DC on August 29, a source familiar tells @thenexthoops #WNBA— Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) June 7, 2023
Aari McDonald to miss time
Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is expected to miss three to four weeks as she recovers from a torn labrum. https://t.co/0LzeD5BQwf— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 6, 2023
Kelsey Mitchell wins Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award
making an impact on and off the court.— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 5, 2023
Congratulations to Kelsey Mitchell on being named the recipient of the @WNBA's Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award for her positive impact and dedication to the Indianapolis and Cincinnati communities.
https://t.co/zhNLuwryIY pic.twitter.com/jOCngepztF
Iowa/VA Tech matchup set
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Virginia Tech Hokies will meet in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte on Nov. 9.
