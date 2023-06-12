Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Tiana Mangakahia to retire from basketball as cancer returns

A recurrence of breast cancer has moved to stage IV for Tiana Mangakahia, who is Syracuse’s all-time leader in assist (736). Mangakahia mesmerized fans with her passing ability and is a true legend. Doctors have advised her to retire from playing, but she plans to go into coaching, saying “this won’t be the last time you see me involved with (basketball).”

Brittney Griner and teammates bothered at airport

Brittney Griner was harassed by Blaze Media YouTube personality Alex Stein at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday. The incident has led to increased calls for charter flights for all WNBA players.

Nicki Collen promises to retire Griner’s jersey at Baylor

M.A. Voepel of ESPN has quoted Collen, the head coach at Baylor, as saying that retiring Griner’s jersey, “(is) the goal. ... We’re opening a new arena. There’s no doubt that I want to see her jersey in the rafters.”

Sylvia Fowles’ jersey retired by Lynx

Two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles is in the @minnesotalynx rafters forever pic.twitter.com/QHh2PYLVnM — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2023

Sue Bird’s jersey retired by Storm

IT'S OFFICIAL!



Sue Bird's jersey is in the Seattle Storm's rafters forever



Legend of the game pic.twitter.com/rk34Q0pEL9 — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2023

Lynx at Liberty game postponed

Air quality issues caused the Lynx at Liberty game scheduled for last Wednesday to be postponed. A wildfire in Canada caused the issues in the Northeast U.S.

More details: nothing finalized, but league is looking at rescheduling around the Commissioners' Cup if New York/Minnesota aren't in it. If either is, likely a back-to-back around Minnesota's trip to DC on August 29, a source familiar tells @thenexthoops #WNBA — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) June 7, 2023

Aari McDonald to miss time

Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is expected to miss three to four weeks as she recovers from a torn labrum. https://t.co/0LzeD5BQwf — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) June 6, 2023

Kelsey Mitchell wins Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award

making an impact on and off the court.



Congratulations to Kelsey Mitchell on being named the recipient of the @WNBA's Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award for her positive impact and dedication to the Indianapolis and Cincinnati communities.



https://t.co/zhNLuwryIY pic.twitter.com/jOCngepztF — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 5, 2023

Iowa/VA Tech matchup set

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Virginia Tech Hokies will meet in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte on Nov. 9.