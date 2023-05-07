Here’s a rundown of the latest news in women’s basketball.
WNBA to implement coach’s challenge, transition take foul rules for 2023
The WNBA announced several rule changes for the 2023 season, including an in-game coach’s challenge that will allow head coaches to trigger a video review in an attempt to overturn an official’s call on the court. The WNBA will also now more severely penalize players for committing “transition take fouls” and will implement stricter bench guidelines for players and coaches.
Transfer portal news
Coaching news and extensions
Mosqueda-Lewis, McCall announce retirements from basketball
New York Liberty dealing with injuries in training camp
The Liberty will play their first preseason game on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.
Emily Engstler signed by Washington Mystics
Engstler was waived by the Indiana Fever last week. She recorded four points and four rebounds in eight minutes of play in Washington’s preseason opener on Friday.
Vanessa Shay out as team president of Los Angeles Sparks
Diamond Sports sues Phoenix Suns, Mercury in bankruptcy court
