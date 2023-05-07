Here’s a rundown of the latest news in women’s basketball.

WNBA to implement coach’s challenge, transition take foul rules for 2023

The WNBA announced several rule changes for the 2023 season, including an in-game coach’s challenge that will allow head coaches to trigger a video review in an attempt to overturn an official’s call on the court. The WNBA will also now more severely penalize players for committing “transition take fouls” and will implement stricter bench guidelines for players and coaches.

Transfer portal news

It's up in Baton Rouge.



Can’t wait to see @AneesahMorrow24 in purple and gold pic.twitter.com/X6xDDPJisQ — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 5, 2023

Got our crown jewel



Welcome to Rocky Top @spearj23!!!



More » https://t.co/hvXQsabL6x pic.twitter.com/RrsMBQjpe9 — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) May 5, 2023

I heard all the talk , im silencing all the critics #hailstate pic.twitter.com/LEqaZc9kBW — 4rynn (@erynnbee_) May 6, 2023

Coaching news and extensions

‼️



Thrilled to announce that head coach Sam Purcell has signed an extension through the 2026-27 season#HailState | @SamPurcellMSU pic.twitter.com/qxsr6nrGmn — Mississippi State Women's Basketball (@HailStateWBK) May 4, 2023

WNBA champion Janel McCarville returning to alma mater as new girls basketball coach at SPASH https://t.co/jn4hZ0vGPV — Stevens Point Journal (@StevensPointJrl) May 2, 2023

Mosqueda-Lewis, McCall announce retirements from basketball

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis a décidé de mettre un terme à sa carrière à l’issue de cette saison.



Merci pour tout, merci pour le basketball, LEGEND. ❤️@Kaleena23, we love you.



[Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis has decided to end her career at the end of this season] pic.twitter.com/KVTNiE7IXi — La Roche Vendée Basket Club (@larochevendee) May 2, 2023

Too many words to express my love and gratitude for ball. I’ve lived with knee pain daily for years, so it’s time to close this chapter of life. But, oh know it ends with much joy! Thank you to all of my people who have supported me thus far. Know the best is yet to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/diRod2UZxB — Erica McCall (@birdstheword_24) May 4, 2023

New York Liberty dealing with injuries in training camp

The Liberty will play their first preseason game on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Some Liberty news for Day 3 of training camp: Courtney Vandersloot is currently in concussion protocol and is being monitored daily.



Injury occurred during live action workouts on Monday. @TheAthleticWBB — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) May 2, 2023

“I’m still restricted on it right now…but every day I’m building on it, adding more time.” https://t.co/kKuu9DsiDT — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) May 1, 2023

Emily Engstler signed by Washington Mystics

Engstler was waived by the Indiana Fever last week. She recorded four points and four rebounds in eight minutes of play in Washington’s preseason opener on Friday.

Welcome to the District, @em__baller ‼️



We have signed Emily to a training camp contract. pic.twitter.com/cU6B10SWg0 — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 1, 2023

Vanessa Shay out as team president of Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks are parting ways with team president Vanessa Shay after nearly a year on the job. https://t.co/gjgNHwYMrb — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) May 2, 2023

Diamond Sports sues Phoenix Suns, Mercury in bankruptcy court