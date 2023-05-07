 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Women’s Basketball: Morrow commits to LSU, WNBA announces rule changes

The former DePaul forward announced her commitment to the LSU Tigers, choosing the reigning NCAA champions over South Carolina and USC.

By Eric Nemchock
NCAA Womens Basketball: DePaul at Connecticut
Former DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow announced her commitment to reigning champion LSU via social media.
Here’s a rundown of the latest news in women’s basketball.

WNBA to implement coach’s challenge, transition take foul rules for 2023

The WNBA announced several rule changes for the 2023 season, including an in-game coach’s challenge that will allow head coaches to trigger a video review in an attempt to overturn an official’s call on the court. The WNBA will also now more severely penalize players for committing “transition take fouls” and will implement stricter bench guidelines for players and coaches.

Transfer portal news

Coaching news and extensions

Mosqueda-Lewis, McCall announce retirements from basketball

New York Liberty dealing with injuries in training camp

The Liberty will play their first preseason game on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Emily Engstler signed by Washington Mystics

Engstler was waived by the Indiana Fever last week. She recorded four points and four rebounds in eight minutes of play in Washington’s preseason opener on Friday.

Vanessa Shay out as team president of Los Angeles Sparks

Diamond Sports sues Phoenix Suns, Mercury in bankruptcy court

