This Week in Women’s Basketball: Michael Winger now president of Mystics

The Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics will now be run by former Los Angeles Clippers general manager Michael Winger.

By Zachary Ward
Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day
Michael Winger
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Michael Winger now president of Mystics

Monumental Basketball, which owns the Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go, has brought in Winger, who was previously the general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Isabelle Harrison to miss time

The Sky signed Harrison at $160,000 this offseason. Her career scoring average is 8.6.

Diamond Johnson headed to Norfolk State

Johnson started her career at Rutgers as the No. 6 Hoop Gurlz recruit. She averaged 17.6 points and 2.3 steals as a freshman before transferring to NC State for the past two seasons and averaging double figures both years. She upped her distributing to a career-best 3.5 assists per game in 2022-23. She has made 155 career threes at a 38.6 percent clip. Norfolk State is a mid-major and an HBCU.

Johnson had the following to say about her decision:

“A lot of people think you always have to go to Power Five schools to get to your (dream), going to the WNBA, going pro. But I don’t think it always has to be like that. You can go to HBCUs, mid-majors. I think you can develop there and still chase your dreams.”

Linda Cimino the new Dartmouth head coach

Cimino comes over to the Big Green from St. Francis Brooklyn.

Alexis Morris calls out WNBA veterans, apologizes

Morris was frustrated about being cut by the Sun and thought a solution could be the older players retiring. She then apologized for expressing that and promised to give all WNBA players their flowers. She also said she still wants to play in the WNBA at some point.

Elena Delle Donne criticizes refs, gets fined

Delle Donne expressed her frustrations over officiating to the media and when you do that you’re gonna get fined.

At LSU’s visit to the White House, Sa’Myah Smith faints

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reported that Smith was “fine,” after the incident, but a scary moment as Smith fainted due to feeling “overheated and nauseous.”

WNBA sees success over opening weekend

