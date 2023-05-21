Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has been suspended for two games without pay and has defended herself, saying she acted professionally in the negotiation with Dearica Hamby that led to the suspension. Hamby accused the Aces of treating her unprofessionally because she was pregnant. Hamby was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Becky Hammon was suspended two games and, in an unprecedented move, the WNBA rescinded an Aces draft pick. What does it mean for Hammon -- defended by Las Vegas in its statement -- and what's next for Dearica Hamby, who spoke on the issue late Tuesday? https://t.co/xaqr5PC3sZ — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) May 17, 2023

Becky Hammon repeatedly used fact that no active Aces players were interviewed to discredit #WNBA investigation. But source familiar tells @TheNextHoops that the Aces were offered opportunity to add anyone — including current players — to interview list, and declined. More here. https://t.co/DdefKcdWE7 — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) May 17, 2023

WNBA teams to all have extra security in 2023

With Brittney Griner being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months, there is a heightened level of concern for player safety this WNBA season. Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr reports New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello’s statement that there will indeed be extra security for all WNBA teams, not just Griner’s Phoenix Mercury.

Sandy Brondello says every WNBA team will travel with extra security this season. "We have a security person now who travels with us. That's new." (Q: @ClassicJpow) https://t.co/Bei0jC0h51 — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) May 16, 2023

CarMax becomes key partner of the WNBA

You’ve likely seen the CarMax commercials with Sue Bird, Candace Parker and Steph Curry. Well, now CarMax is going to be teaming up with the WNBA for the draft, Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star Game.

The WNBA has added CarMax as one of its Changemakers, a new addition to the league’s integral partnerships program.



The used car retailer will become a featured partner for important league events, like the draft, Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star Game.https://t.co/L6tleCkxuY — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) May 17, 2023

WNBA Canada game a huge success

Our Chelsea Leite has good news to report about the success of the WNBA preseason game that took place in Toronto between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

Per @WNBA and @NBACanada



The numbers for #WNBACanadaGame are in and the game was the highest attended WNBA preseason game ever with 19,923 fans, the most-watched WNBA preseason game, and second most-watched WNBA game ever in Canada.#WNBA #WNBATwitter — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) May 15, 2023

Also, 98% of the merch available on game day sold out, and WNBA merch sales on the Canadian NBA store website were 506% (!!!) higher than this same week last year#WNBA #WNBACanadaGame #WNBATwitter — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) May 15, 2023

Sabrina Ionescu to remain with Liberty through at least 2025

Ionescu was the No. 1 draft pick in 2020 after a phenomenal career at the University of Oregon. She was a very hyped-up No. 1 pick, much like Aliyah Boston this year. Last year, she was an All-Star Game starter.

The New York Liberty extended guard Sabrina Ionescu through the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.



She earned her first All-Star nod last season during her first fully healthy campaign.https://t.co/jAUteQpkRn — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) May 15, 2023

Good news on WNBA air travel front

The WNBPA is doing its best to make sure its players are comfortable when traveling.

The WNBAPA is partnering with Priority Pass — an airport lounge program — to improve player travel experiences, it announced.



The company allows access to over 1,300 airport lounges in over 148 countries and will offer memberships to all current players.https://t.co/eDRqfyyyqL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 18, 2023

Charli Collier out of the WNBA, for now, after just two seasons

Collier was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Texas. She was a special talent with the Longhorns and came out as a junior. Anytime a No. 1 pick is out of the league this quickly, it’s obviously big news.

Collier averaged just 2.9 points and 9.4 minutes in 45 appearances over two years with the Dallas Wings.

The Dallas Wings have waived Charli Collier and Kalani Brown. The team announces the final roster.



https://t.co/MmDlHqJJiU pic.twitter.com/YUGHea92D3 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 17, 2023

Skylar Diggins-Smith is day-to-day on maternity leave

Whether or not Diggins-Smith plays this season is something on all Mercury fans’ minds. Last year she averaged 19.7 points and 5.5 assists.

Nygaard said they are taking the Skylar Diggins-Smith situation as day-to-day and will use a replacement player for her. @TheNextHoops #ValleyTogether #WNBATwitter — Jesse Morrison (@morrscode_) May 17, 2023

WNBA partners with PlayStation

"At PlayStation, we believe ‘play has no limits,’ and few cultural spaces have better defined that spirit than women’s sports and especially the WNBA”



Read up on our new multi-year partnership with @PlayStation who is now the official console and marketing partner of the W ⤵️ — WNBA (@WNBA) May 19, 2023

Wings players Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Sky player Isabelle Harrison out with injuries

Here is the full team roster.



Lou Lopez Sénéchal will undergo knee surgery next week and miss approximately 6-8 weeks of action.



Diamond DeShields will also miss extended time as she deals with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/pjxTHUKIvg — Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) May 17, 2023

OFFICIAL: Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison will miss extended time this season due to a knee injury.@Winsidr — Blake (@blakesilverman) May 18, 2023

Mystics doing it big with pre and postgame shows

Mystics having pre and post game shows?!? This is next level! Major props!



Per release:



For the first time, NBC Sports Washington will air live Mystics gameday programs with Mystics Pregame Live and Mystics Postgame Live@Winsidr — WinsidrAryeh (@WinsidrAryeh) May 15, 2023

A familiar face is one of our new hosts for our pregame & postgame show



Help us welcome back Mystics alum, @chasitymelvin! pic.twitter.com/WInKH0IedK — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 18, 2023

