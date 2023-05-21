 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Women’s Basketball: Becky Hammon suspended two games without pay

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has been suspended over the Dearica Hamby controversy.

By Zachary Ward
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
Becky Hammon
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has been suspended for two games without pay and has defended herself, saying she acted professionally in the negotiation with Dearica Hamby that led to the suspension. Hamby accused the Aces of treating her unprofessionally because she was pregnant. Hamby was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.

WNBA teams to all have extra security in 2023

With Brittney Griner being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months, there is a heightened level of concern for player safety this WNBA season. Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr reports New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello’s statement that there will indeed be extra security for all WNBA teams, not just Griner’s Phoenix Mercury.

CarMax becomes key partner of the WNBA

You’ve likely seen the CarMax commercials with Sue Bird, Candace Parker and Steph Curry. Well, now CarMax is going to be teaming up with the WNBA for the draft, Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star Game.

WNBA Canada game a huge success

Our Chelsea Leite has good news to report about the success of the WNBA preseason game that took place in Toronto between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

Sabrina Ionescu to remain with Liberty through at least 2025

Ionescu was the No. 1 draft pick in 2020 after a phenomenal career at the University of Oregon. She was a very hyped-up No. 1 pick, much like Aliyah Boston this year. Last year, she was an All-Star Game starter.

Good news on WNBA air travel front

The WNBPA is doing its best to make sure its players are comfortable when traveling.

Charli Collier out of the WNBA, for now, after just two seasons

Collier was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Texas. She was a special talent with the Longhorns and came out as a junior. Anytime a No. 1 pick is out of the league this quickly, it’s obviously big news.

Collier averaged just 2.9 points and 9.4 minutes in 45 appearances over two years with the Dallas Wings.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is day-to-day on maternity leave

Whether or not Diggins-Smith plays this season is something on all Mercury fans’ minds. Last year she averaged 19.7 points and 5.5 assists.

WNBA partners with PlayStation

Wings players Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Sky player Isabelle Harrison out with injuries

Mystics doing it big with pre and postgame shows

Transfer portal news

