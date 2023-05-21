Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has been suspended for two games without pay and has defended herself, saying she acted professionally in the negotiation with Dearica Hamby that led to the suspension. Hamby accused the Aces of treating her unprofessionally because she was pregnant. Hamby was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Becky Hammon was suspended two games and, in an unprecedented move, the WNBA rescinded an Aces draft pick. What does it mean for Hammon -- defended by Las Vegas in its statement -- and what's next for Dearica Hamby, who spoke on the issue late Tuesday? https://t.co/xaqr5PC3sZ— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) May 17, 2023
Becky Hammon repeatedly used fact that no active Aces players were interviewed to discredit #WNBA investigation. But source familiar tells @TheNextHoops that the Aces were offered opportunity to add anyone — including current players — to interview list, and declined. More here. https://t.co/DdefKcdWE7— Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) May 17, 2023
WNBA teams to all have extra security in 2023
With Brittney Griner being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months, there is a heightened level of concern for player safety this WNBA season. Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr reports New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello’s statement that there will indeed be extra security for all WNBA teams, not just Griner’s Phoenix Mercury.
Sandy Brondello says every WNBA team will travel with extra security this season. "We have a security person now who travels with us. That's new." (Q: @ClassicJpow) https://t.co/Bei0jC0h51— Myles (@MylesEhrlich) May 16, 2023
CarMax becomes key partner of the WNBA
You’ve likely seen the CarMax commercials with Sue Bird, Candace Parker and Steph Curry. Well, now CarMax is going to be teaming up with the WNBA for the draft, Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star Game.
The WNBA has added CarMax as one of its Changemakers, a new addition to the league’s integral partnerships program.— The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) May 17, 2023
The used car retailer will become a featured partner for important league events, like the draft, Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star Game.https://t.co/L6tleCkxuY
WNBA Canada game a huge success
Our Chelsea Leite has good news to report about the success of the WNBA preseason game that took place in Toronto between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.
Per @WNBA and @NBACanada— chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) May 15, 2023
The numbers for #WNBACanadaGame are in and the game was the highest attended WNBA preseason game ever with 19,923 fans, the most-watched WNBA preseason game, and second most-watched WNBA game ever in Canada.#WNBA #WNBATwitter
Also, 98% of the merch available on game day sold out, and WNBA merch sales on the Canadian NBA store website were 506% (!!!) higher than this same week last year#WNBA #WNBACanadaGame #WNBATwitter— chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) May 15, 2023
Sabrina Ionescu to remain with Liberty through at least 2025
Ionescu was the No. 1 draft pick in 2020 after a phenomenal career at the University of Oregon. She was a very hyped-up No. 1 pick, much like Aliyah Boston this year. Last year, she was an All-Star Game starter.
The New York Liberty extended guard Sabrina Ionescu through the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.— The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) May 15, 2023
She earned her first All-Star nod last season during her first fully healthy campaign.https://t.co/jAUteQpkRn
Good news on WNBA air travel front
The WNBPA is doing its best to make sure its players are comfortable when traveling.
The WNBAPA is partnering with Priority Pass — an airport lounge program — to improve player travel experiences, it announced.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 18, 2023
The company allows access to over 1,300 airport lounges in over 148 countries and will offer memberships to all current players.https://t.co/eDRqfyyyqL
Charli Collier out of the WNBA, for now, after just two seasons
Collier was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Texas. She was a special talent with the Longhorns and came out as a junior. Anytime a No. 1 pick is out of the league this quickly, it’s obviously big news.
Collier averaged just 2.9 points and 9.4 minutes in 45 appearances over two years with the Dallas Wings.
The Dallas Wings have waived Charli Collier and Kalani Brown. The team announces the final roster.— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 17, 2023
https://t.co/MmDlHqJJiU pic.twitter.com/YUGHea92D3
Skylar Diggins-Smith is day-to-day on maternity leave
Whether or not Diggins-Smith plays this season is something on all Mercury fans’ minds. Last year she averaged 19.7 points and 5.5 assists.
Nygaard said they are taking the Skylar Diggins-Smith situation as day-to-day and will use a replacement player for her. @TheNextHoops #ValleyTogether #WNBATwitter— Jesse Morrison (@morrscode_) May 17, 2023
WNBA partners with PlayStation
"At PlayStation, we believe ‘play has no limits,’ and few cultural spaces have better defined that spirit than women’s sports and especially the WNBA”— WNBA (@WNBA) May 19, 2023
Read up on our new multi-year partnership with @PlayStation who is now the official console and marketing partner of the W ⤵️
Wings players Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Sky player Isabelle Harrison out with injuries
Here is the full team roster.— Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) May 17, 2023
Lou Lopez Sénéchal will undergo knee surgery next week and miss approximately 6-8 weeks of action.
Diamond DeShields will also miss extended time as she deals with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/pjxTHUKIvg
OFFICIAL: Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison will miss extended time this season due to a knee injury.@Winsidr— Blake (@blakesilverman) May 18, 2023
Mystics doing it big with pre and postgame shows
Mystics having pre and post game shows?!? This is next level! Major props!— WinsidrAryeh (@WinsidrAryeh) May 15, 2023
Per release:
For the first time, NBC Sports Washington will air live Mystics gameday programs with Mystics Pregame Live and Mystics Postgame Live@Winsidr
A familiar face is one of our new hosts for our pregame & postgame show— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 18, 2023
Help us welcome back Mystics alum, @chasitymelvin! pic.twitter.com/WInKH0IedK
Transfer portal news
Former Bucknell guard Cecelia Collins (@Cece_Coll04) announces her commitment to @CULionsWBB on Instagram. In 2 seasons at Bucknell, she was named 2nd Team All-Patriot League 2x, averaging 12.3 points & 4.2 rebs per game. She is CU's 2nd transfer commit this spring. @TheNextHoops— Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) May 18, 2023
