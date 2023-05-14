 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Women’s Basketball: Shoe news with Breanna Stewart and Aliyah Boston

This week, it’s all about the shoes. While PUMA and Breanna Stewart introduced the Stewie 2 Ruby, Adidas and Aliyah Boston announced their endorsement partnership. Catch up on what else happened.

By Cat Ariail
2023 New York Liberty Media Day
Breanna Stewart sported her Stewie 2 Ruby signature shoe at the New York Liberty’s media day.
Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know about what happened in the women’s basketball world this week:

Shoe news in the W

PUMA and Breanna Stewart revealed the Stewie 2 Ruby, with the ruby red colorway celebrating the daughter of one of the New York Liberty’s new superstars and, just in time for Mother’s Day, honoring the “strength and resilience” of mothers. A few days after No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston debuted for the Indiana Fever, scoring an efficient eight points in 16 minutes of preseason action, it was announced that Adidas and the 2023 No. 1 draft pick had agreed to a multiyear endorsement deal. Boston, who is featured in the brand’s “Remember The Why,” said of the partnership, “It feels amazing to be part of Adidas. ... Adidas is empowering women, and they’re opening the doors for women’s sports. It’s just continuing to grow the game.”

Raising awareness about the the need to track WNBA injuries

Transfer portal news continues

Coaching news

After the resignation of former head coach DeUnna Hendrix, the University of Miami (OH) hired Glenn Box as the program’s 10th head coach. For the past seven seasons, Box served as an assistant coach and then associate head coach at the University of Indiana. The University of Washington, along with the larger Seattle basketball community, mourns the death of former assistant coach Kevin Morrison. In 2020, Morrison was diagnosed with significant dementia, which devolved into early-onset Alzheimer’s by the summer of 2022.

Another development in the Mercury’s, Suns’ attempted break up with Diamond Sports

Erica Wheeler gets engaged

Wheeler asked her girlfriend, Danielle, to marry her Saturday night. She said yes!

