Here’s what you need to know about what happened in the women’s basketball world this week:

Shoe news in the W

PUMA and Breanna Stewart revealed the Stewie 2 Ruby, with the ruby red colorway celebrating the daughter of one of the New York Liberty’s new superstars and, just in time for Mother’s Day, honoring the “strength and resilience” of mothers. A few days after No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston debuted for the Indiana Fever, scoring an efficient eight points in 16 minutes of preseason action, it was announced that Adidas and the 2023 No. 1 draft pick had agreed to a multiyear endorsement deal. Boston, who is featured in the brand’s “Remember The Why,” said of the partnership, “It feels amazing to be part of Adidas. ... Adidas is empowering women, and they’re opening the doors for women’s sports. It’s just continuing to grow the game.”

PUMA and Breanna Stewart are launching the Stewie 2 ahead of 2023 season. “I wanted to name it after my daughter, Ruby. Not only to symbolize the incredible bond I share with my daughter, but also to pay homage to the unwavering strength and resilience of mothers everywhere.” pic.twitter.com/xsKaQdB9Eu — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) May 8, 2023

Raising awareness about the the need to track WNBA injuries

icymi: Yesterday I reported that the WNBA is not fully utilizing their electronic medical record. https://t.co/NJAYmL7h2G — Lucas Seehafer (@seehafer_) May 11, 2023

Transfer portal news continues

More @MizzouWBB news! Former University of Evansville Abby Feit has announced her commitment to Missouri as a grad transfer.



She averaged 15.5 ppg and 7.6 rpg last season. #SECWBB @TheNextHoops https://t.co/8zpitgUtta https://t.co/CdtlJgQQrH — Gabriella Lewis (she/her) (@_gabriellalewis) May 8, 2023

Columbia senior G/F Kaitlyn Davis commits to @USCWBB as a grad transfer, per her IG. The 2x First Team All-Ivy selection joins McKenzie Forbes (Harvard) and Kayla Padilla (Penn) as the third former Ivy star to grad transfer to USC. @TheNextHoops #NCAAWBB — Jenn Hatfield (she/her) (@jennhatfield1) May 9, 2023

Coaching news

After the resignation of former head coach DeUnna Hendrix, the University of Miami (OH) hired Glenn Box as the program’s 10th head coach. For the past seven seasons, Box served as an assistant coach and then associate head coach at the University of Indiana. The University of Washington, along with the larger Seattle basketball community, mourns the death of former assistant coach Kevin Morrison. In 2020, Morrison was diagnosed with significant dementia, which devolved into early-onset Alzheimer’s by the summer of 2022.

Congrats Coach Box! Hoosier Nation will be cheering for you! I am grateful for your work but more importantly your friendship! All Love! @GlennBox https://t.co/AeUaWNPmRw — Teri Moren (@TeriMoren) May 9, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former Coach and fellow Husky, Kevin Morrison, after his battle with Alzheimer’s. We are so grateful for the years of mentorship that he and his family gave to Washington. Thank you Kevin, our thoughts are with you and your family. pic.twitter.com/yFdbdGPttg — Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) May 7, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kevin Morrison.



Kevin was an assistant coach for UW and a member of the Seattle women’s basketball family.



The Storm family sends our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/M5f2sVIVc7 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) May 7, 2023

Another development in the Mercury’s, Suns’ attempted break up with Diamond Sports

Judge voids Suns’ media deal with Gray TV amid Diamond Sports bankruptcy proceedings



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/AxVKw0Ff3n — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) May 10, 2023

Erica Wheeler gets engaged

Wheeler asked her girlfriend, Danielle, to marry her Saturday night. She said yes!