This Week in Women’s Basketball: Brittney Griner aiming to bring all wrongful detainees home

Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury will collaborate with Bring Our Families Home.

By Zachary Ward
Brittney Griner Press Conference
Brittney Griner
Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Brittney Griner holds press conference, announces plan to work with Bring Our Families Home

Brittney Griner’s press conference was the biggest news of the week, as the superstar Phoenix Mercury center talked about how she was able to overcome the challenge of being wrongfully detained in Russia. Griner and the Mercury announced an official partnership with Bring Our Families Homes, an organization that is working to bring home all 54 Americans who are wrongfully detained.

At her press conference, Griner also broke news that she has put an end to her overseas career, opting to only play abroad as a member of Team USA.

Transfer portal news

Miami (OH) coach DeUnna Hendrix steps down because of improper relationship with player

Emily Engstler waived by Fever and clears waivers

Emily Engstler was the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft and averaged 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds as a rookie.

Mercury leaving cable agreement

The Mercury are saying goodbye to cable and hello to 2.8 million households instead of 800,000. Their games will be streamable on Kiswe and locally in Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma.

Way Veney the new head coach at Central Connecticut

Veney comes over from Temple, where she was the associate head coach for seven seasons. She is the sixth head coach at Central Connecticut.

RIP Jan Collinson, founder of WNBL’s Boomers

Athletes Unlimited now has trading cards

Washington State WBB team meets Shania Twain

Ruthy Hebard announces she is a first-time mom

Becky Hammon quote makes news

