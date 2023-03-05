Naz Hillmon set the Athletes Unlimited women’s basketball high for total points in a single game on Friday with 834.

✅ Single game points record (834) ‍ @nazhillmon | #AUHoops

Odyssey Sims (3,042 total points) held her lead in the competition, while NaLyssa Smith (2,734) moved from third to second. Hillmon (2,675) moved from fourth to third and Kelsey Mitchell (2,581) moved into the ranks of the captains, replacing Isabelle Harrison (2,556, second to fifth place).

Saturday, March 4

Team Isabelle Harrison over Team Odyssey Sims, 109-107 (2OT)

Sims’ lead would be even larger had her team not lost this heartbreaker. Instead, it was Courtney Williams of Team Harrison coming away with the total-point high of 551 (20 points, six rebounds, 10 assists). Harrison (499 total points) dropped a team-high 29 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Jasmine Walker was right behind Harrison with 497 total points, while Taj Cole added 410.

Team NaLyssa Smith over Team Naz Hillmon, 95-92

MVP No. 1 Kelsey Mitchell of Team Smith finished with 470 total points on 18 points (two threes), three assists and two steals. Team captain Smith backed her up with 22 points and nine rebounds for 451 total points. MVP No. 3 Sydney Colson of Team Smith finished behind Smith in total points despite Smith not winning any of the MVPs. Colson was good for 431 total points (18 points, 2-of-4 from three). Crystal Bradford rounded out the players with 400-plus total points; she had 419.

Friday, March 3

Team Sims over Team Smith, 93-87

Jordin Canada was phenomenal for Team Sims with 623 total points on 25 points (9-of-15 from the field, 1-of-1 from three), eight rebounds and five assists. Sims was pretty great herself, accumulating 572 total points on 21 points (three threes), eight boards, nine helpers and two steals. Lexie Hull (433), Ty Young (424) and Kierstan Bell (404) were all above 400 total points as well.

Team Hillmon over Team Harrison, 87-76

Hillmon was backed up by Allisha Gray’s 601 total points, which came on 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Hillmon made it to 834 by registering 33 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. She was an incredible 15-of-19 from the field. Theresa Plaisance added 523 total points for the winners on 13 points (3-of-5 from three), seven boards and three helpers. Layshia Clarendon was also key for Team Hillmon and finished with 433 total points.

Wednesday, March 1

Team Smith over Team Harrison, 86-84

Smith dropped 28 points and added 12 rebounds and two blocks to finish with a game-high 639 total points. Colson was second with 520 total points, as she contributed 16 points (2-of-2 from three), seven assists and three steals to the winning effort. Mitchell’s 518 total-point contribution to Team Smith came on 20 points (3-of-7 from three) and three helpers. Harrison posted an incredible 40 points (15-of-23 from the field) in defeat and added 12 boards and four helpers for 505 total points.

Team Sims over Team Hillmon, 90-84

Hull went for 21 points (one three, 7-of-11 from the field), nine rebounds and five steals, which resulted in a game-high 609 total points. Sims tossed in a game-high 31 points (5-of-9 from three) to go along with three assists and three steals, giving her 547 total points. Jordin Canada and Kierstan Bell added to the Team Sims victory with 459 and 410 total points, respectively.