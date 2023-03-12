AU roundup: Kierstan Bell flashes her talent during Week 3

Kierstan Bell led Week 3 with 1,550 total points to move into third place in the competition at 3,623. Odyssey Sims, now at 4,347, still leads. She has led after all three weeks. NaLyssa Smith, now at 4,062, remains in second place, while Naz Hillmon (3,622) rounds out the captains for next week.

Saturday, March 11

Team Odyssey Sims over Team NaLyssa Smith, 91-85

The quarters for this one were split, with Team Smith winning the first two and Team Sims winning both the third and the fourth. The game win for Team Sims allowed Bell, Sims, Jordin Canada and MeMe Jackson to soar above Team Smith’s leading total point-getter, Crystal Bradford.

Bell (563 total points) won MVP No. 1 and scored 24 points to go along with eight rebounds. She was efficient from the floor (9-of-15) and from beyond the arc (4-of-9). Sims was good for a less-efficient 29 points. She added four boards, nine assists and three steals to reach 487 total points without even earning an MVP nod.

Canada and Jackson (MVP No. 3) finished with 416 and 370 total points, respectively, while Bradford (MVP No. 2) had 358 in defeat.

Team Naz Hillmon over Team Kelsey Mitchell, 103-96

Team Hillmon had five players reach over 400 total points, led by Allisha Gray’s 532 (achieved without an MVP nod). Gray notched 22 points (9-of-14 from the field), two threes, four rebounds, five assists and four steals. Hillmon won MVP No. 2 and finished with the second-most total points on her team at 489. Kristi Bellock used her MVP No. 1 honor to vault up to 474 total points; she posted 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and added two swipes.

Natasha Cloud and Lexie Brown rounded out the 400-total-point-getters on Team Hillmon with 413 and 404, respectively. Mitchell matched Brown and led her team.

Team Mitchell won the first two quarters and Team Hillmon won the last two.

Friday, March 10

Team Hillmon over Team Sims, 91-85 (OT)

Team Hillmon only picked up one quarter win (the first), allowing Team Sims’ players to pick up 150 points worth of quarter-win points.

Cloud led the winners with 399 total points; Bell paced Team Sims with 382. Sims’ 25 points pushed her past 500 for her AU career. At the conclusion of the week, she sits at 553.

Last night, Odyssey Sims became the first player in #AUHoops History to reach 500 career points



Writing history | #BeUnlimited pic.twitter.com/P4zGmkrrlt — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) March 11, 2023

Team Smith over Team Mitchell, 101-83

Team Smith won the first by 14, the second by eight and the third by 11 before Team Mitchell took home 50 points for each of its players with a 31-16 fourth.

Smith posted a big-time total points total of 615. She had 23 points, a three, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Crystal Bradford backed her up with 567 total points on 20 points, 52.9 percent shooting from the field, two threes, nine boards, three helpers and three steals.

Air Hearn and Theresa Plaisance rounded out the Team Smith players with 400-plus total points with 494 and 410, respectively. Taj Cole led Team Mitchell with 335.

Wednesday, March 8

Team Smith over Team Hillmon, 88-86

Team Smith won every quarter but the second. Layshia Clarenedon starred for Team Smith with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from three, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals for 534 total points. Smith (491), Bradford (456), Destinee Walker (439) and Lexie Hull (402) joined her with 400-plus. Lexie Brown led Team Hillmon with 370.

Team Sims over Team Mitchell, 97-85

Team Sims won every quarter but the second. Bell registered 20 points (8-of-16 from the field), three treys, 10 rebounds and four assists for a game-high 605 total points. Sims added 601 on 28 points (11-of-18 from the field, 3-of-5 from three), six boards and six helpers.

Canada (486) and Lydia Rivers (417) both went for 400-plus total points for the winners, while Isabelle Harrison led Team Mitchell with 386.