Athletes Unlimited to broadcast YouTube preview show for 2023 season

Girls Talk Sports TV founder Khristina Williams and Athletes Unlimited digital media reporter Savanna Collins will be hosting a preview show for this year’s Athletes Unlimited women’s basketball season, which is set to begin Feb. 23 in Dallas.

The show will be broadcast on the Athletes Unlimited YouTube channel and will feature breakdowns of the ever-changing AU rosters, insight, analysis and more. Guests will include AU players and media members such as ESPN’s Terrika Foster-Brasby, Winsidr’s Myles Ehrlich and BasketballNews’ Nekias Duncan.

There will be five episodes, one for each week of the AU season. They will air for the 15 minutes before the first game of each week:

Episode 1: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. CT

Episode 2: Wednesday, March 1 at 5:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. CT

Episode 3: Wednesday, March 8 at 5:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. CT

Episode 4: Wednesday, March 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. CT

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 22 at 5:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. CT

Williams founded Girls Talk Sports TV in 2018. The digital sports media outlet focuses on giving women a voice in the sports media industry and has been a leading voice in WNBA coverage.

Collins has been with AU since the first softball season (2020) and covers all things AU. She also freelances as a sideline reporter and analyst with expertise in football, lacrosse and surfing. She has done work for outlets such as ESPN, CBS and World Surf League.

Before the first 2023 AU women’s basketball game, which will be between Team Carrington (captained by DiJonai Carrington) and Team Sims (captained by Odyssey Sims) on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. ET., there will be the Week 1 Draft this Sunday on YouTube.

Twenty-five of the season’s 30 games will be broadcast on WNBA League Pass. CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports and Women’s Sports Network will also contribute to the broadcasting of games. The full schedule can be found here.

Tickets are available now.