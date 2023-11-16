Filed under:
November 15
EuroLeague Women five-game checkpoint
Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding and DVTK HUN-Therm remain undefeated five games into the 2023-24 EuroLeague Women season. With the competition currently on hiatus, let’s take a look at what has made each club successful—or not—to this point.
-
November 2
EuroLeague Women: Gameday 5
DVTK and Fenerbahçe stay undefeated, while Polkowice gets the win in overtime. Strong performances by Arella Guirantes, Ezi Magbegor and Marina Mabrey also highlight Gameday 5 of EuroLeague Women action.
-
October 31
EuroLeague Women: Week 5 preview
Stephanie Mavunga, whose MVP-caliber season was cut short due to an arm injury last winter, is expected to be back on the court for Polish club KGHM BC Polkowice soon. She’ll form one of the more exciting duos in EuroLeague Women with Brittney Sykes.
-
October 26
EuroLeague Women: Gameday 4
Trick shots, team efforts and one controversy made for an eventful gameday in the EuroLeague.
-
October 25
EuroLeague Women: Week 4 Preview
Reigning EuroLeague Women champions Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding face a big test this week in Beretta Famila Schio, which has several WNBA players on its roster. Meanwhile, ZVVZ USK Praha keeps winning despite significant roster turnover, and will add Nyara Sabally to its ranks this week.
-
October 20
EuroLeague Women: Gameday 3
Fenerbahçe’s mortality, DVTK’s persistence and UNI Gyor’s struggles are the highlights and lowlights of a surprisingly close week of EuroLeague games.
-
October 17
EuroLeague Women: Week 3 preview
Defending EuroLeague Women champions Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding will welcome Natasha Howard back to their frontcourt for their Week 3 matchup against Spanish club Casademont Zaragoza.
-
October 12
EuroLeague Women 2023-24: Gameday 2
Along with Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller and Brittney Sykes enjoyed notable performances during the second week of Europe’s top competition.
-
October 10
EuroLeague Women: Week 2 preview
Defending EuroLeague Women champions Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding looked strong last week as they opened their title defense. This week, several big-name players will make their debuts for their respective clubs, including Brittney Sykes, Diamond Miller and Marina Mabrey.
-
October 5
EuroLeague Women 2023-24: Gameday 1
We recap a busy, eight-game day of top-level European basketball.
-
October 3
EuroLeague Women 2023-24 primer
FIBA’s EuroLeague Women, commonly regarded as the highest level of international basketball competition, is back for the winter of 2023-24. Here’s everything you need to know about who will be playing where.
-
September 28
EuroLeague Women Qualifiers: Three observations after the second leg
ACS Sepsi-SIC, DVTK Hun-Therm and BC Polkowice complete the top 16 teams that will square off in the 2023-24 EuroLeague regular season.
-
September 22
Observations from the first leg of EuroLeague Women Qualifiers
The three Wednesday EuroLeague Women Qualifiers were more than just an appetizer before the start of the most prestigious women’s basketball competition in Europe.