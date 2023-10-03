 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EuroLeague Women 2023-24 primer: Which WNBA players are playing where this winter

FIBA’s EuroLeague Women, commonly regarded as the highest level of international basketball competition, is back for the winter of 2023-24. Here’s everything you need to know about who will be playing where.

By Eric Nemchock
The world’s top international women’s basketball competition, FIBA’s EuroLeague Women is about to tip off! EuroLeague Women group play will begin this Wednesday, Oct. 4 and will run through late January 2024. The competition’s postseason then begins in February, with the championship held in mid-April.

As always, Swish Appeal will be bringing you weekly coverage of EuroLeague Women, with game times, links to live video streams and, of course, the players you need to be following. For now, here’s a quick primer on the basics of EuroLeague Women, including which WNBA players will be playing where in Europe’s premier women’s basketball competition.

What is EuroLeague Women?

EuroLeague Women is an annual international basketball event held by FIBA. It features 16 of Europe’s top basketball teams from all over the continent, typically playing an extensive regular season spanning several months before competing for the EuroLeague Women Championship, which is held in a bracket format.

Why should I follow EuroLeague Women?

EuroLeague Women boasts perhaps the highest level of competition of any international women’s basketball event. The best teams in Europe compete, which includes a preseason qualifying round to determine the final three contending teams. While there is typically a handful of teams that are clear favorites to win the competition, the level of play during the event is generally considered to be tops in Europe.

Not only is EuroLeague Women great basketball, it’s also easily accessible. From a dedicated and aesthetically pleasing FIBA website containing the league rulebook and a news section to keep you up to date to a YouTube channel that has free live streams of every EuroLeague Women game, the competition is easy to follow, even if you can’t watch the games live. Following your favorite WNBA players overseas can be a challenge, but for those competing in EuroLeague Women, video, stats and news are easily attainable.

Who competes in EuroLeague Women?

Here is the list of the teams competing in the 2023-24 EuroLeague Women season, along with players WNBA and American basketball fans may be familiar with (per the official FIBA website). Keep in mind that midseason acquisitions and transfers are common, and that this list is by no means final.

Group A

Valencia Basket Club (Spain) — Rebecca Allen, Raquel Carrera, Marie Gülich, Alba Torrens, Leticia Romero

Beretta Famila Schio (Italy) — Dorka Juhász, Arella Guirantes, Robyn Parks, Jasmine Keys

DVTK HUN-Therm (Hungary) — Kaila Charles

Casademont Zaragoza (Spain) — Tanaya Atkinson, Leonie Fiebich, Aleksa Gulbe

ACS Sepsi-SIC (Romania) — Bethy Mununga, Borislava Hristova, Morgan Green, Ellen Nystrom

LDLC ASVEL Féminin (France) — Gabby Williams, Marine Johannès, Julie Allemand, Sandrine Gruda, Marine Fauthoux

Polski Cukier AZS UMCS Lublin (Poland) — Shyla Heal

Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding (Turkey) — Napheesa Collier, Natasha Howard, Kayla McBride, Emma Meesseman, Yvonne Anderson, Kitija Laksa, Nikolina Milic

Group B

Çukurova Basketbol Mersin (Turkey) — Alina Iagupova, Marina Mabrey, Elizabeth Williams

ZVVZ USK Praha (Czech Republic) — Ezi Magbegor, Brionna Jones, Nyara Sabally, Maria Conde, Maite Cazorla, Emese Hof

SERCO UNI Győr (Hungary) — Diamond Miller, Kristine Anigwe, Destiny Slocum

Virtus Segafredo Bologna (Italy) — Lauren Cox, Iliana Rupert, Cecilia Zandalasini, Ivana Dojkić, Haley Peters

KGHM BC Polkowice (Poland) — Stephanie Mavunga, Charli Collier, Brianna Fraser

Villeneuve d’Ascq LM (France) — Kennedy Burke, Kamiah Smalls, Shavonte Zellous, Maia Hirsch

Basket Landes (France) — Alexis Peterson, Sam Fuehring, Luisa Geiselsöder

Perfumerias Avenida (Spain) — Bria Hartley, Sika Koné, Silvia Dominguez

How do I watch EuroLeague Women?

All EuroLeague Women games will be streamed for free on FIBA’s EuroLeague Women YouTube channel. The games will be archived in case you miss them. FIBA also usually posts highlights of the games on the channel, as does the league’s Twitter account.

