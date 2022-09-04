Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Bueckers said it’s “not in question” whether she will play for UConn in 2023-24. She will. Whether she plays college ball in 2024-25 or heads to the WNBA in 2024 remains up in the air however.

Ayoka Lee to miss entire 2022-23 season following knee surgery

The Kansas State Wildcat who holds the NCAAW Division I record for points in a single game (61) has dealt with knee issues for two years and according to her head coach Jeff Mittie, hopes of a lesser absence were dashed after a recent meeting with medical staff.

Sue Bird passes Lindsay Whalen for first all-time in playoff assists

Twelve assists last Sunday did the trick; they put Bird ahead of Whalen by one at 342. Bird added six more assists on Wednesday.

Gabby Williams set to return for Game 3 of Aces/Storm semifinal series, Dearica Hamby probable

Williams was not listed on the injury report the Storm sent out at 7:56 p.m. ET on Saturday. Hamby was listed as probable on the Aces’ injury report (released at 10:04 p.m. ET on Saturday).

In-house NIL firm started at South Carolina

Everett Sports Management (ESM) will help South Carolina athletes get NIL deals,

South Carolina WBB will not play BYU because of fan yelling racial slurs at volleyball game

Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson heard racial slurs being yelled at her during a game at BYU. In response to this incident, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has canceled her team’s 2022-23 and 2023-24 games against the Cougars.

First round reaches historic viewership

The first round of the '22 #WNBAPlayoffs is the most-viewed opening round in 15 years!



Up 50% over '21 early rounds

392K avg. viewers across 10 games#WNBA pic.twitter.com/R6E3c1KZYO — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 26, 2022

Fever part ways with interim head coach Carlos Knox

Knox took over for Marianne Stanley after she coached the Fever to a 2-7 record to start out the season. He proceeded to go 3-24 to finish the season and Indiana finished in last place for the second straight season. This time, the team was eight games worse than the next-worst team.

The Fever have decided Knox will not be back for 2023 and will now look for a new head coach.

Alyssa Thomas now first all-time in Sun playoff scoring

OUT OF THIS WORLD ☀️@athomas_25 has moved into 1ST PLACE in postseason scoring in franchise history! #CTSun pic.twitter.com/DbqjargEBu — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 29, 2022

Former Texas Tech WBB coach Marlene Stollings receives $740,000 in lawsuit filed over firing

Stollings was fired on Aug. 6, 2020 for allegedly creating a negative environment. But she claimed that her firing was out of discrimination and retaliation and won her suit. As part of the suit, Stollings denied creating a bad environment.

Australia’s WNBL to be seen on ESPN

There will be a game of the week on Wednesdays and all of the league’s finals will be shown on the network as well.

Aneurysm takes the life of 26-year-old Kaila Chizer, Houston WBB’s director of operations

Chizer died of what a medical examiner’s office called “subarachnoid hemorrhage due to (a) ruptured intracranial aneurysm.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share this news, Kaila Chizer will forever be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ySSHtM77kO — Houston Women's Basketball (@UHCougarWBB) August 25, 2022

Former South Florida WBB player Neena Pacholke, age 27, dies by suicide

As you can read about here, Pacholke worked in broadcasting in Wisconsin.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 for anyone in distress by calling or texting 988.

The Bulls are heartbroken to learn of the sudden loss of our beloved former teammate Neena Pacholke (2013-16). Our thoughts and prayers are with Neena and her family during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/kMDyBZVsOG — USF W. Basketball (@USFWBB) August 29, 2022

Former West Virginia WBB player Jessica Morton passes away

We are so sad to hear about the passing of former Mountaineer guard Jessica Morton (2014-16). She will be deeply missed and will always be remembered.



Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) August 29, 2022

BG’s Heart & Sole Shoe Drive sets record for donations

Over 3,200 pairs of shoes have been donated this WNBA season, compared to the 2,000 donated over the course of the first four seasons of the program put together. In addition, over $27,000 has been given to Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Portuguese point guard Inês Bettencourt now a UConn Husky

Nika Mühl is expected to be the starting point guard, but Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 freshman, adds depth.

WNBA 2022 regular-season Awards

Defensive Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson

All-Defensive First Team: A’ja Wilson, Natasha Cloud, Sylvia Fowles, Breanna Stewart, Ariel Atkins

All-Defensive Second Team: Alyssa Thomas, Ezi Magbegor, Jonquel Jones, Brittney Sykes, Gabby Williams

Sixth Player of the Year: Brionna Jones