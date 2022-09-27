2022 FIBA World Cup coverage

Filed under:
Sep 21, 2022, 1:00pm EDT
September 27
World Cup Gameday 5 recaps
Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray starred for the Americans in a rout of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here are recaps of all six games from the final day of group play in Sydney.
September 21
Wilson, Stewart to star for USA in 2022 World Cup
The 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup tips off this Wednesday, and Team USA will enter the competition aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal. It will be favored to accomplish that goal, though things may be a little less certain than in years past.