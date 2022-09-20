Will Las Vegas’ small lineup cause a stylistic shift for the WNBA?

After three months, the Whiparoud finally lives up to its name on this week’s episode, actually whipping around the world of women’s basketball and hitting multiple news topics.

First up: the FIBA World Cup Team USA roster was released, and the Americans really have an embarrassment of riches when 2021 WNBA champs Diamond DeShields and Stefanie Dolson can be left off the team, and the USA won’t really miss them. Sabreena attempted to suss out a starting lineup from the 12-woman roster and begs Cheryl Reeve to not play the Las Vegas Aces in the first game against Belgium; they’ll probably still be hungover.

Then, there’s the end of Vickie Johnson’s tenure in Dallas, and in keeping with the entirety of Johnson’s time as head coach, Sabreena has no idea what’s going on with the Wings. But with all the upheaval in Dallas, it’s probably time to start assigning blame to the one person who has been there through it all: Greg Bibb.

Next up, Sabreena has some closing thoughts on the WNBA Finals, including the generational performances of Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson as well as where the Connecticut Sun go from here.

Finally, it’s mailbag time! You asked, and Sabreena tries to forecast the future of the WNBA — both as a business product and on the court — as well as make sense of the state of the Los Angeles Sparks, a topic near to Sabreena’s heart, but one that causes a lot of pain thanks to the present success of Chelsea Gray, Riquna Williams, and Candace Parker. Thanks for submitting your questions!

