Triple Threat Podcast: Would the Indiana Fever be good with Aliyah Boston?

Not every WNBA team enters the season with hopes of winning a championship, or even hopes of making the playoffs. Rebuilding is a valid part of the process, especially for a team that is cleaning up the mistakes of a previous front office.

It was clear from the jump that the Indiana Fever weren’t going to be competitive this season, and that they wore more interested in positioning themselves to draft Aliyah Boston than win games. But would the addition of Boston make a meaningful difference to the 2023 Fever squad? That’s a topic of discussion for the Bonnet Gang on this week’s episode of the Triple Threat Podcast, as they debate whether Indiana has enough around Boston — both in terms of player personnel and front office infrastructure — to optimize that blessing of the no. 1 pick in the draft.

The Bonnet Gang also takes a pulse around the league with the playoffs one week away, starting with the Storm. Sue Bird has played her last regular-season game in Seattle, but who’s to say that Breanna Stewart hasn’t as well? The trio is interested in whether the Storm will even last more than one round in the playoffs, given a potential opening matchup of the Washington Mystics. They also get into the Dallas Wings, where Teaira McCowan is finally proving to be as unstoppable as her physical frame would suggest.

The three hosts get into the Paige Bueckers news as well, expressing some concern as to how her injury during the 2021-22 season was originally handled. From there, it’s off to the men’s major sports and pop culture and some remembrances for Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and Nichelle Nichols.

