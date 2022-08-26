Follow along with Swish Appeal for everything you need to know about the second round of the 2022 WNBA playoffs.

We have reached the second round of the WNBA playoffs, as each of the top four teams survived to see another day. One of the criticisms of the previous format had been that the no. 3 and no. 4 seeds were only guaranteed one playoff game apiece; this year, the second- and third-seeded Sky and Sun were both able to rebound from losses to advance to the semifinals anyway.

The WNBA semifinals are a best-of-five series, as they have been since 2016 when the league revamped playoff seeding to eliminate conferences. It’s a classic 2-2-1 format; the higher seed hosts the first two games and then returns home for a decisive Game 5 if necessary.

We’ve created this coverage hub to keep track of everything related to the semifinal round: previews, recaps, analyses, and more.

Here is a schedule for the second round of WNBA playoff action.

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm

Game 1: Seattle at Las Vegas, Sunday Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Seattle at Las Vegas, Wednesday Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Las Vegas at Seattle, Sunday Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4 (if necessary): Las Vegas at Seattle, Tuesday, Sept. 6, ESPN2 (Time TBD)

Game 5 (if necessary): Seattle at Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, ESPN2 (Time TBD)

No. 2 Chicago Sky vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

Game 1: Connecticut at Chicago, Sunday Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Connecticut at Chicago, Wednesday Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: Chicago at Connecticut, Sunday Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 (if necessary): Chicago at Connecticut, Tuesday, Sept. 6, ESPN2 (Time TBD)

Game 5 (if necessary): Connecticut at Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 8, ESPN2 (Time TBD)