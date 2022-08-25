Are you ready to travel around the country to cities where basketball is part of the heartbeat of culture?

Baylor assistant coach Chloe Pavlech and NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter, along with Red Bull Media House, debuted a Sports Illustrated YouTube series called Hoops Passport on Tuesday. In the show, Pavlech and Lethal Shooter take a city and explore all things basketball in that place, talking to some of the most influential basketball figures to bring out a unique flavor of the sport.

Hoops Passport trailer

The first city the duo tackled was Atlanta and you can watch the full episode below.

In the episode, Hulio Smith talks about his role in building up the AAU-powerhouse Atlanta Celtics, which has had players such as Dwight Howard, Josh Smith, Anthony Edwards and the No. 3 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Jabari Smith. Jah Rawlings, the founder of the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL), a famous summer pro-am league, is also featured in the episode. In addition, Pavlech talks to Ty Young, who was the Atlanta Dream’s first-ever draft pick and played in the WNBA from 2008 to 2019, about her brand.

An episode on Washington, D.C. will be next, followed by one on New York City that will bring on New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson.

Hoops Passport: Atlanta full episode