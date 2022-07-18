Triple Threat Podcast: Who is the WNBA marketing itself to?

After a short hiatus, the Triple Threat Podcast is back, and nothing gets the Bonnet Gang’s gears going quite like the WNBA squandering a prime marketing opportunity.

The crew discussed the missteps of this year’s All-Star Weekend, and why the solution to the league’s problems is absolutely not holding the annual event in Las Vegas alongside NBA Summer League.

They also took some listener questions including: the idea of WNBA enforcers and why no one stood up for Sylvia Fowles after Diana Taurasi kicked her; trade fits for Skylar Diggins-Smith and if she had beef with Liz Cambage or just the Dallas franchise when the two played for the Wings; and Vickie Johnson’s future in Dallas after she and her players have criticized each other publicly this season.

The trio also got into Kevin Durant’s trade request and the never-ending Brooklyn Nets drama as well as some of their thoughts on Summer League. They considered the viability of Durant actually returning to the Golden State Warriors before effectively squashing that idea. They also gave a public service announcement to athletes to stop searching for their names on Twitter.

After the basketball talk, the Bonnet Gang hit on some new music, Helen Keller, Ms. Marvel, and slavery conspiracy theorists.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below

