Triple Threat Podcast: Let’s rank some WNBA GOATs

The WNBA announced Diana Taurasi as its greatest player of all time last season as part of its W25 celebration, but the Bonnet Gang believes that discussion needs to be reopened.

As promised two episodes ago, the crew of Chauny, Tris, and Juanita each prepared their top 10 lists of the best WNBA players of all time, and they debated the merits of their choices in a conversation that tended to prioritize individual peaks over longevity. They combed through the entire history of the league, giving the cases for each of the best players on championship teams to provide the most thorough explanations possible.

The Bonnet Gang also discussed someone who hopes to find her way into that conversation at some point, Jonquel Jones, and the recent ESPN feature about how Jones hasn’t found the requisite fame that comes with the quality of her performance. That led into some thoughts on what it means to be a WNBA superstar and if Jones meets that criteria.

After that, the trio moved on to the NBA Draft and the surprises at the top of the board. They touched on the burgeoning beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies as well as the increasing drama around former Warrior Kevin Durant and his current team, the Brooklyn Nets.

From then, it’s onto baseball and the perennially disappointing Angels, the loathsome Dan Snyder, the Supreme Court rulings regarding guns and abortions, and also some lighter topics such as sorting themselves into Hogwarts houses.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Swish Appeal podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @trisity9, @sagebeatlove, and @Natural_OneDurr.