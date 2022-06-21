Podcast: What exactly are the Dallas Wings?

The Swish Appeal audio feed is expanding! In addition the Triple Threat podcast every weekend, tune in every Tuesday morning for The Whiparound with Sabreena Merchant, as Sabreena brings in a guest to talk about the latest women’s basketball news and dive into one big topic.

This week’s news is the official announcement of Sue Bird’s retirement, so Sabreena welcomes Mark Schindler of WNBA.com to discuss what Bird still means to the Seattle Storm this year as Seattle pursues its fifth title in Bird’s career. They also get into Bird’s legacy in terms of how the next generation of point guards have adapted bits and pieces of the veteran’s game.

For this week’s big thing, Sabreena and Mark attempt to figure out the mystery that is the Dallas Wings. The Wings have arguably the deepest roster in the league and started the season 5-2, yet currently sit at .500 with no outward signs of improvement from a year ago. Sabreena and Mark try to determine what Dallas’ identity is, how that meshes with the strengths players Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, and what to make of the Wings rotation thus far. For a deeper look at Dallas’ statistical profile, check out Eric Nemchock’s piece on how the Wings rate in each of the Four Factors.

