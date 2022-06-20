Triple Threat Podcast: Is Shakira Austin Rookie of the Year?

The Triple Threat podcast is back this week to talk NBA, WNBA, and pop culture.

First things first, Juanita and Trisity recap the end of the NBA Finals, specifically how the Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons. They get into how this series affects the all-time perceptions of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant before looking ahead to some of their favorite storylines for the 2022-23 season.

Then, they get into the Sue Bird retirement news and wonder if might be time for her good buddy Diana Taurasi to retire as well. The two of them check in on the Sparks after the Derek Fisher firing and try to determine if L.A. still has a chance of making the playoffs. They also share some thoughts on the Liberty figuring things out before giving love to Shakira Austin, who has been absolutely balling for the Washington Mystics.

Finally, it’s time for music, as the duo talks about Drake’s latest album and Beyoncé’s upcoming project. They conclude with a couple of movie reviews, including Adam Sandler and LeBron James’ Netflix film Hustle and “Dream On”, the ESPN documentary about the 1996 USA women’s basketball Olympic team.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Swish Appeal podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

