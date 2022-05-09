Triple Threat Podcast: Is A’ja Wilson the MVP favorite?

The WNBA season is finally here, and the Bonnet Gang is ready for the players on the court to live up to all the offseason hype.

Chaunte’l wants to see Sabrina Ionescu can fulfill her draft promise in year three of her professional career, and if Liz Cambage really is the big addition the Los Angeles Sparks needed to get back into contention. Meanwhile, with Cambage out of Las Vegas, this is A’ja Wilson’s chance to lead the Aces much as she did during the 2020 season, making her a prime candidate for the league’s most valuable player, yet again.

In addition to their WNBA talk, the Bonnet Gang discusses the bombshell report about Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (it’s a must-read) and why two former Houston Comets stars have been such terrible coaches. They also touch on the NBA playoffs, specifically the Grizzlies/Warriors series, and debate which fouls have actually been the worst over the first few games. They get into Chris Paul’s recent stretch and whether he can be expected to keep carrying the Suns.

Finally, the crew gets into what they’re consuming in pop culture, specifically why they’re looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Swish Appeal podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @trisity9, @sagebeatlove, and @Natural_OneDurr.