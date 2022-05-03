Triple Threat Podcast: What are you most excited for this WNBA season?

The WNBA season begins in four days, and the Bonnet Gang is ready to share what they are looking forward to most when the real games begin on the latest episode of the Triple Threat podcast. Whether that’s the play of the rookies, how new-look teams will come together, or which contenders will emerge, there is a lot to be excited about for the league’s 26th season.

The crew also discusses Liz Cambage’s comments about ending the season with a ring, Sue Bird’s role and responsibility as a popular white athlete, and who will be the no. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA drafts. They also dig into the Swish Appeal Top 30 WNBA players list and have some strong opinions about the placement of a couple of Notre Dame players, in particular.

They then move on to the NBA playoffs, where there is no love lost for Kyrie Irving and since-eliminated Brooklyn Nets. They try to figure out the Ben Simmons situation and where the blame lies for his lost season. That leads into a conversation about Doc Rivers and his recent defense of his playoff resume before closing with some thoughts on Winning Time and how much former Lakers seem to hate it.

