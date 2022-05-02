Celebrate WNBA tip-off week with the Bonnet Gang!

The WNBA season officially tips off on Friday, May 6, and to get you prepared for the league’s 26th season, the Triple Threat podcast has something special in store.

The Bonnet Gang is kicking the WNBA season off with a special collaboration with The Committee. Special guests will be joining The Committee on Twitter Spaces every day this week, and prizes will be given out to followers and fans of the game. Replays of the spaces will be on the Triple Threat podcast channel on Swish Appeal.

The fun starts tonight, Monday May 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET with Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans. More surprise guests will be joining the conversations as the week goes on.

Wanna know how it feels to win a WNBA Finals in your rookie year?



Be sure to tune in next week as we have the sharpshooting @Danaaakianaaa on for an episode during our WNBA Tip-Off Week full of Twitter Spaces.



• • : pic.twitter.com/rmuESwW89v — The Committee (@The_Committee1) May 1, 2022

You can catch up on previous episodes with The Committee and women’s basketball luminaries in recent weeks, including with Coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin of Ole Miss, Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles, South Carolina transfer Kierra Fletcher, and North Carolina State sixth woman Diamond Johnson.

