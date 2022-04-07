Triple Threat Podcast: Relive the Final Four

South Carolina won the 2022 NCAA championship this past weekend, and if you’ve been listening to Triple Threat this season, that result should come as no surprise. This was the best team all year from start to finish, with the best player in the country in Aliyah Boston, and the deserving champion of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bonnet Gang was in the building in Minneapolis to witness — and celebrate — the coronation of Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, and they brought their trademark commentary in a series of episodes from the Final Four. Check out their instant recaps of South Carolina vs. Louisville as well as Stanford vs. Connecticut as well as their rapid reaction to the final game between the Gamecocks and the Huskies.

In between, Chauny and Juanita also got to talk to some women’s basketball luminaries and future stars as the basketball community converged on Minneapolis for both the Final Four and a Team USA minicamp. Check out their interviews with projected 2022 WNBA draft picks Rhyne Howard and Elissa Cunane, as well as a conversation with Sylvia Fowles, the Lynx center who announced that this will be her final professional season.

You can listen to the latest episode embedded below, as well as the other Final Four content on the Triple Threat page

